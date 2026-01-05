'Remove Her Clothes & Put On Bikini': Bizarre Trend Backed By Elon Musk's Grok AI Goes Viral Online- Here's How Netizens React | X

A bizarre and deeply concerning trend linked to Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has triggered widespread outrage online, with users calling out the misuse of the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok.

Grok, developed by Musk, is facing heavy criticism after users discovered that its recently introduced “Edit Image” feature can be exploited to generate sexualised images of women without their consent. The tool allows users to select images available on X and alter them using text prompts, including changing outfits or modifying physical appearances.

According to multiple users, the feature has been misused to digitally depict women in lingerie, bikinis, or partially unclothed states. Prompts such as “remove her clothes” or “put her in a bikini” have reportedly been used openly, sparking alarm over how easily the tool can be abused.

Even more concerning are claims that the AI has been used to generate inappropriate content involving minors. Several users have flagged instances where images of children were allegedly edited to show them in revealing clothing. These reports have amplified concerns over safety, consent, and the lack of effective guidelines around the AI system.

The controversy comes shortly after X rolled out the “Edit Image” option on Christmas Day. The feature enables image modifications through simple text commands, without requiring permission from the person who originally uploaded the photo. Since its launch, Grok’s official X account has reportedly been flooded with requests seeking explicit or sexualised edits.

Netizens have reacted strongly, with many condemning the trend as a serious violation of privacy and dignity. “This is harassment powered by AI,” one user wrote, while others questioned how such a feature was released without stronger content moderation checks.

As criticism continues to mount, users are demanding immediate action from X, including stricter safeguards, clearer consent policies, and accountability from the platform. As of now, neither X nor Elon Musk has issued a detailed response addressing the growing backlash.