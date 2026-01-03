 'Hope SRK Watches This': Video Of Chinese Man Dancing His Heart Out On Mohabbatein Song Goes Viral
A video of a Chinese man dancing enthusiastically to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein song during a dinner night has gone viral on Instagram. Starting from his seat, he gets up and delivers energetic moves while lip-syncing the Hindi lyrics. Netizens praised his timing, confidence, and Bollywood love, calling it proof that music transcends language.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
'Hope SRK Watches This': Video Of Chinese Man Dancing His Heart Out On Mohabbatein Song Goes Viral | Instagram @aquish._

A video of a Chinese man dancing enthusiastically to a popular Hindi Bollywood song during what appears to be a casual dinner gathering has taken social media by storm. The clip, which is now viral on Instagram, showcases the popularity of Bollywood music and how it continues to connect people across borders.

The video begins with the camera focused on the man calmly enjoying a bowl of soup at the dinner table. Moments later, a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film Mohabbatein starts playing in the background. As the familiar tune fills the room, people seated around him begin urging him to dance. After a brief pause, the man stands up and instantly turns the laid-back dinner into a lively performance.

WATCH VIDEO:

He dances with confidence and joy, matching his moves perfectly to the beats of the song. Adding to the charm, he also attempts to lip-sync the Hindi lyrics, drawing cheers and laughter from those around him. His expressive performance and effortless rhythm quickly became the highlight of the evening.

article-image

What has impressed viewers the most is his timing and energy. Netizens, especially Indian users, have flooded the comments section praising his smooth moves and love for Bollywood. Many pointed out how accurately he followed the beats and how naturally he connected with the song despite the language barrier.

Netizens Reactions:

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @aquish._, with the overlaid text on the clip reading, “The Hindi song got Chinese people vibing.” Since being posted, the video has received thousands of views, likes, and shares, with users calling for “aadhar card for him please.”

Comments

Comments | Instagram @aquish._

One user commented, "Hindi-Chini: Bhaiwood-Bhaiwood, Hope SRK gets to watch this." Users also mentioned that this particular song from Mohabbatein is popular in China. "Yes it’s so popular that when I visited twice to China I had to literally sing it along with our guide and hotel chef ..just a awesome vibe," a user wrote.

