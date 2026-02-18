Gallery FPH: Roshan Agarwal, Yasin Rehemani & Mahadev Jadhav Showcase Three Distinct Artistic Worlds

Mumbai's art calendar just got a vibrant new chapter. At Gallery FPH, three solo artists, Roshan Agarwal, Yasin Rehemani, and Mahadev Jadhav, have come together for a compelling group exhibition running from February 16 to February 28, 2026. Each brings a distinct visual language, yet their works collectively explore memory, movement, and the emotional landscapes of India.

Yasin Rehemani's painting |

Yasin Rehemani: Nature in transition

For Yasin Rehemani, art is about transformation. "My paintings explore the colours of nature and how they change over time," he shares. Working in textured abstract forms, he interprets how seasons, shifting light, and perspective alter our perception of the natural world.

Inspired by travel and nature photography, Rehemani observes landscapes, leaves, and textures closely before translating them into layered compositions using palette knife techniques in acrylic, oil, and mixed media.

Yasin Rehemani's painting |

His piece "The Season", inspired by a monstera leaf, captures duality. "From one angle, you see freshness, growth, and life. From another, you see maturity, dryness, and memory." He hopes visitors engage physically with his work: "This exhibition is not just about looking at art; it is about experiencing transformation through movement and perspective."

Roshan Agarwal's painting |

Roshan Agarwal: The soul of cities

Roshan Agarwal's watercolours are steeped in nostalgia. Born and raised in Mumbai, he draws inspiration from the city’s heritage, from kaali peeli taxis to colonial-era landmarks, alongside the spiritual charm of Banaras ghats.

Roshan Agarwal's painting |

Using wet-on-wet and dry techniques on handmade paper, he captures architectural icons such as Flora Fountain, the Gateway of India, Taj Hotel, CST Station, and the Banaras Ghats. Speaking about Flora Fountain, he notes its 1864 colonial roots and its dedication to the Roman goddess Flora, while the Gateway of India commemorates the 1911 visit of King George V and Queen Mary.

"I have been in this art field since 5 years," he says, inviting art lovers to witness the charm of Mumbai and Banaras through his brushstrokes.

Roshan Agarwal's painting |

Mahadev Jadhav: The poetry of evening

Mahadev Jadhav’s series turns toward quieter moments, the hush of dusk along coastal and rural landscapes. "It represents the silent rhythm that emerges as the day slowly fades into night," he explains.

Inspired by the Konkan coastline and village life, his realistic works focus on depth, light transitions, and atmosphere. Using layered brushwork and a palette of ambers, burnt oranges, ultramarines, and muted greys, he captures stillness and emotional weight.

Mahadev Jadhav's painting |

Mahadev Jadhav's painting |

His favourite picks are “Anchored in Dusk", “Stillness Before the Waves” and “Evening Road". "I invite visitors to slow down and truly experience the work,” Jadhav says. "Art is not only meant to be seen — it is meant to be felt."

Together, these three artists transform Gallery FPH into a journey, from textured abstraction and urban heritage to the meditative quiet of twilight.

Mahadev Jadhav's painting |

More exhibition details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: February 16 to February 28, 2026