Gallery FPH: Inside Hemant Magarde 'Shades Of Nature' Solo Exhibition In Mumbai

Step into Gallery FPH this February, and you'll find Mumbai slowing down just a little. Through soft greys, muted yellows, and fluid washes of colour, artist Hemant Magarde invites viewers to pause, breathe, and observe the city and nature as they quietly transform.

His solo exhibition, 'Shades Of Nature', is currently on view from February 1 to February 15, and it feels less like a showcase and more like a meditative walk through time, weather, and memory.

Show rooted in nature & quiet observation

For Magarde, nature isn't just a subject; it's a lifelong companion. Speaking about his inspiration, the artist shares, "Nature is the source of inspiration for all art. Therefore, I have created my paintings by drawing inspiration from nature and from some great artists all over the world who are like mentors to me."

The exhibition unfolds as a visual diary of changing seasons, shifting skies, and evolving landscapes. His canvases reflect how nature never stays still, how light changes with time, how colours soften during monsoon, and how cities absorb these transitions in their own way.

Why watercolours & acrylics speak to him

Magarde's signature style leans into watercolours and acrylics, mediums he deeply enjoys for their transparency and movement. "I really enjoy working with watercolours and acrylics because of the transparency and fluidity of these paints. I use a layer-by-layer technique on canvas and paper with the help of water flow," he explains.

This layered approach gives his paintings a sense of depth, almost as if the images are slowly emerging, much like nature revealing itself after rain.

Mumbai through a softer lens

While nature is at the heart of the exhibition, Mumbai plays a starring role. From architectural landscapes to bustling streets softened by rain, Magarde captures the city's quieter moods, especially during monsoon.

"Every time I visit Mumbai, I find myself enchanted by its towering buildings, its ever-active people, and the hustle and bustle of constant traffic," he says. "Especially during the monsoon, when the environment is washed anew and the sun is gently veiled by clouds, it feels as though nature itself has crafted a unique play of light."

Key paintings & what they mean

Among the standout works in the exhibition is 'After Rain Mumbai', a piece that captures the city in its most poetic state. The painting reflects post-monsoon calm, where wet streets reflect buildings, and light quietly dances across surfaces.

Another notable work, 'Evening Glory', turns its gaze toward twilight. "I always try to depict the evenings in the ghats or the shades of twilight spread across the horizon," Magarde shares. The painting explores mystery, depth, and the emotional stillness that arrives just before nightfall.

Journey spanning two decades

Magarde's artistic journey spans over 20 years, rooted in discipline and direct engagement with nature. After completing his G.D. Art degree, he chose to learn not just from classrooms but from the outdoors. “Nature offers new experiences and lessons every day; it appears and is understood differently each time," he adds.

Calling Shades Of Nature a culmination of years of observation and joy, Magarde describes the exhibition as deeply personal: "This exhibition is a free-spirited celebration of colours, born from 20 years of enjoying the wonders of nature and its various hues."

At Gallery FPH, his work doesn’t shout for attention; it gently invites viewers to look closer, feel deeper, and see beauty in transitions we often overlook.

More exhibition details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: February 1 to February 15, 2026