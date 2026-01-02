Gallery FPH: Why Jyoti Chordia's Exhibition 'Connecting Lives' Is Worth Experiencing This January

What happens when lines stop being boundaries and start becoming bridges? Artist Jyoti Chordia explores this idea in her solo exhibition, 'Connecting Lives', at Gallery FPH, Nariman Point, from January 1 to January 15, 2026. As the gallery's first show of the year, the exhibition invites viewers into a visual world where everything exists together, connected as one.

The chaos and harmony of lines

At the core of Jyoti's work is the idea of connection. She explains that her paintings are not meant to highlight a single subject. "The object of my paintings is not to focus on one central character or idea. The whole point is to take the whole painting as an integrated one," she says. Flowing lines move endlessly across her canvases, sometimes looping in circles, sometimes drifting freely, reflecting interdependence, harmony and chaos.

Purpose beyond canvas

Spirituality and love for mankind form the emotional foundation of her work. Jyoti believes connections transcend one lifetime. "The idea that we have been together, not from this life but many others, and that karma makes the world go round, inspires me to show continuity," she shares. This belief also led to the creation of Saahas Art Foundation, aimed at helping the needy, both humans and animals.

A vibrant showcase with deep meaning

Visually, the exhibition is rich with colour. Jyoti admits she has always been drawn to bright hues. "It's all about splashes of yellow, orange, red and blue—all the colours that make me happy," she says. At the same time, some paintings lean darker, almost black. The contrast is deliberate. "The sharp contrast is to show the stark difference between stillness and continuity," she explains, adding that the fluidity in her work mirrors her emotional journey of self-discovery.

Among the highlights are her Srinathji paintings, a subject she revisits often. "The bright colours are a vain attempt to show the inner beauty that stems from his very being," she adds, reflecting on the complexity of understanding both divinity and oneself.

Another deeply personal work, Soul Family, speaks about transformative relationships. "Some come to empower. Some come to challenge. Every discomforting presence is shaping you, humbling you, purifying you," she notes.

Why you must visit!

A self-taught artist, Jyoti's journey has been shaped by years spent across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, the USA and now Udaipur. "Beauty around me and the secrets of the cosmos keep me glued to the canvas," she says, crediting her parents, husband and son for supporting her artistic path.

Why visit Connecting Lives? Because it extends beyond art. "All the proceeds from the sales go into helping the needy and for animal welfare through Saahas Art Foundation," Jyoti shares. For her, art is not just about expression; it's about compassion, connection and healing.

More details:

When: January 1 to January 15, 2026

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai