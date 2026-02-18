 Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day Of Ramzan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRamadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day Of Ramzan

Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day Of Ramzan

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Hyderabad announced that Ramzan 2026 will begin in India on February 19 after the crescent moon was sighted. Reports of sightings also came from Delhi, Assam and Bihar, with final confirmation awaited. The first roza will be observed on Thursday.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Pinterest

Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee in Hyderabad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced the first day of Ramzan 2026 in India.

Besides, the Ramzan crescent has reportedly been sighted in Delhi and surrounding areas, although official confirmation is still awaited. The final confirmation will be issued by the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

As the crescent moon has been sighted today, the first roza (fasting) will be observed on Thursday, 19 February. The Ramzan crescent has also reportedly been sighted in Assam and Bihar, but official confirmation is pending.

During Ramadan, it is recommended to perform Taraweeh prayers, which are special night prayers, in addition to the five daily prayers.

FPJ Shorts
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks
BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks
Injury Scare For KKR? Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, Signed For ₹18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction, RULED OUT Of T20 World Cup 2026
Injury Scare For KKR? Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, Signed For ₹18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction, RULED OUT Of T20 World Cup 2026
Scrapping Of 5% Muslim Quota In Maharashtra Evokes Mixed Reactions, Political Row
Scrapping Of 5% Muslim Quota In Maharashtra Evokes Mixed Reactions, Political Row

City-Wise Taraweeh Prayer Timings for Ramadan 2026 in India (Tentative)

Delhi: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Mumbai: 7:15 PM – 7:45 PM

Hyderabad: 6:50 PM – 7:20 PM

Bengaluru: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Kolkata: 6:15 PM – 6:45 PM

Chennai: 6:35 PM – 7:05 PM

Lucknow: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Ahmedabad: 7:10 PM – 7:40 PM

The above timings are tentative. Please check with your local mosque. The month of Ramadan is one of the most sacred and auspicious periods in Islam. It is the holiest time for Muslims around the world to observe fasting.

The observance of Ramadan is deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam and is regarded as a divine opportunity for believers to cleanse their hearts and strengthen their connection with Allah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row
Video Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row
Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day...
Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day...
Domestic Violence Case: SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami For Response On Plea Filed By Hasin...
Domestic Violence Case: SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami For Response On Plea Filed By Hasin...
After Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’
After Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’
Morbi Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Rams Scooter On Rajkot Bypass, CCTV Goes Viral
Morbi Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Rams Scooter On Rajkot Bypass, CCTV Goes Viral