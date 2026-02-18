Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day Of Ramzan

Pinterest

Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee in Hyderabad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced the first day of Ramzan 2026 in India.

Besides, the Ramzan crescent has reportedly been sighted in Delhi and surrounding areas, although official confirmation is still awaited. The final confirmation will be issued by the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

As the crescent moon has been sighted today, the first roza (fasting) will be observed on Thursday, 19 February. The Ramzan crescent has also reportedly been sighted in Assam and Bihar, but official confirmation is pending.

During Ramadan, it is recommended to perform Taraweeh prayers, which are special night prayers, in addition to the five daily prayers.

City-Wise Taraweeh Prayer Timings for Ramadan 2026 in India (Tentative)

Delhi: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Mumbai: 7:15 PM – 7:45 PM

Hyderabad: 6:50 PM – 7:20 PM

Bengaluru: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Kolkata: 6:15 PM – 6:45 PM

Chennai: 6:35 PM – 7:05 PM

Lucknow: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Ahmedabad: 7:10 PM – 7:40 PM

The above timings are tentative. Please check with your local mosque. The month of Ramadan is one of the most sacred and auspicious periods in Islam. It is the holiest time for Muslims around the world to observe fasting.

The observance of Ramadan is deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam and is regarded as a divine opportunity for believers to cleanse their hearts and strengthen their connection with Allah.