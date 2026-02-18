Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza

Ramadan 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Ramadan is one of the most significant festivals that is observed by Muslims around the world. The festival, which is also called Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the most sacred and widely observed months, which is celebrated with deep devotion by millions worldwide. The festival is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and heightened religious consciousness, marking a period of fasting, prayer, and charity.

The observance of Ramadan is deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam and is looked at as a divine opportunity for believers to cleanse their hearts and strengthen their connection with Allah. But, do you know when the first Roza (fast) will be observed this year? The observance of fast officially begins when the crescent moon is sighted. Keep on reading to know about the date and significance of Roza during Ramadan.

Ramadan 2026: Roza date

Ramadan fast is observed after the sighting of the crescent moon. The night is also known as Chand Raat. If the moon is sighted on Wednesday evening, February 18, 2026, Ramazan fast is expected to begin from Thursday, February 19. However, if the moon is not visible on February 18, the first day of fasting will be February 20, 2026.

Ramadan: A month of spiritual reflection

The Ramadan festival goes beyond just abstaining from food and drink. It is a time for Muslims to engage in acts of kindness, seek forgiveness, and develop a stronger sense of empathy for those in need. This month-long journey of faith culminates in Eid-ul-Fitr, a joyous festival that signifies the end of fasting and a renewed commitment to righteousness.

Ramadan celebrations in India

Ramadan is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Muslim religion. During this time, devotees observe fast from dawn (Suhoor) to sunset (Iftar) and refrain from food and drink. They also practice self-discipline and spiritual reflection. Meanwhile, daily life centres around the five daily prayers in the day with special Taraweeh prayers in the evening.