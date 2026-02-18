From Respiration To Digestion: Ayurveda Shares Health Benefits Of Cardamom

Indian spices are good for health, according to Ayurveda. One such Indian spice is Cardamom, or Elaichi as it is called in India. Let us focus on the details about cardamom, its Ayurvedic health benefits, and related Patanjali products.

All About Cardamom

Called Queen of Spices, Cardamom or Elaichi is a fragrant spice grown in the Western Ghats in South India. India is a leading exporter. The small green one is cultivated in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The larger black ones grow in the North East Indian states like Sikkim.

The small green type includes the Malabar variety, Vazhukka variety, and Mysore variety, and is harvested between June and December. Used whole or in powder form, it is used for masala tea, desserts, and biryanis.

The black ones called Badi Elaichi are cultivated in June to August. They have earthy, misty, and strong flavours and are used in savoury dishes like curries, stews, dal makhani, teas, and biryanis. It is an essential element of Garam Masala.

According to Ayurveda, cardamom balances the three Doshas well and has sweet, warm, and strong qualities. Now, let us find the health benefits as per Ayurveda along with the Patanjali Cardamom offerings.

4 Ayurvedic Health Benefits of Cardamom

Respiration: Cardamom, with its warmth and soothing qualities, aids in clearing mucus and lowers congestion, cough, and cold. It also helps those suffering from asthma since it clears the respiratory path for oxygen intake. Take a steam of cardamom-filled steam or with honey.

Detoxification: Toxins build up in the body causes health issues. Cardamom helps keep the kidneys, bladder, and urinary tract healthy and detoxify the system. It also aids in keeping your teeth gum by removing bad breath and making the gums stronger.

Digestion: Consuming a healthy amount of cardamom helps control digestive issues like gas, bloating, and indigestion. Having cardamom after every meal allows easy digestion of the food, especially heavy meals.

Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar: With high fibre content, cardamom aids in lowering blood pressure. The spice also has manganese that helps control blood sugar levels. P.S: Cardamom has good amounts of Vitamin C, which is good for immunity.

Patanjali works on Ayurvedic fundamentals to create and offer products for holistic health. Patanjali Large Cardamom (50 Gms) comes from the finest farms and is selected with care so that the best ones reach the customers. Use this rich, earthy-flavoured, and warm spice in a variety of dishes.

Or choose Patanjali Small Cardamom (25 Gms), a premium-quality option for savoury and sweet dishes. Patanjali Garam Masala (100 Gms) in Indian dishes has small and big cardamom, apart from coriander, cumin, black pepper, Fenugreek Leaves, Nutmeg, Cloves, Cinnamon, Ginger, etc.

Cardamom is a versatile spice, and thus deserves to be called the ‘Queen of Spices’. Include it in your meals for good health. And opt for the Patanjali options for their Ayurvedic goodness.