Struggling To Sleep In Winter? 3 Simple Ayurveda Solutions That Truly Work

Seasonal health problems can be tough if you don’t know how to handle them. Ayurveda helps to stay healthy. In winter, sleep issues are common, especially in chilly January. Find out what causes these sleep problems, some easy Ayurvedic tips to manage them, and a few Patanjali products that can help.

Sleep Issues in January Winters

January winters have low sunlight and temperatures, more indoor living, and less physical actions. It aggravates sleep patterns, resulting in erratic sleeping and waking up cycles which makes one lethargic.

Low sunlight also impacts the mood regulator and hormone, leading to feeling tired and mood swings. Winter-related Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can lead to feelings of sleepiness, misery, and insomnia. There are also sleep disturbances.

In Ayurveda, these disrupted and troublesome sleep troubles come from Vata Dosha imbalance and result in issues like unrest and anxiety. You should follow Ayurvedic tips to manage these troubles for long-term results and use related Patanjali products.

3 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage January Winter Sleep Issues

Food: Include warm, nourishing foods to boost the Vata Dosha and digestion. Choose dishes like stews, khichdi, and soups. Embrace food items like whole grains (Oats, Brown Rice and Barley), millets (Ragi and Bajra), vegetables (Beet, Carrot and Winter Squash), Dry Fruits (Cashews, Walnuts and Almonds), and Ghee. Warm herbal drinks increase warmth and digestion. Light meals with less spices or oiliness are beneficial. Consuming Patanjali Barley Dalia can set a healthy pattern for good sleep. High in fibre and low in glycemic index, it helps regulate weight, heart health, and digestion. It is high in phosphorus, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants for energy levels, healthy bones, and total wellness.

Herbs: Ayurvedic herbs aid in sleep management, while boosting warmth and soothing the nervous system. Ashwagandha, a stress-relieving herb, manages anxiety and provides peaceful sleep. Bramhi has mind calming properties for good sleep. Soothing Shankhapushpi is good for the mind and sleep, and provides relief from mental tiredness. Turmeric, with its anti-inflammatory properties, balances the Vata Dosha. Have it with warm milk before sleep to relax the mind and body. Jatamansi has sedative properties beneficial for deep sleep, calming the nerves, and dealing with anxiety issues. Choose Divya Shankhpushpi Churna (100 Gms), which contains calming properties and manages cognitive functioning and mental health. It helps with memory and concentration, lowers stress and anxiety, boosts good sleep, and helps the heart.

Lifestyle: A good and strict daily routine of sleeping and waking up on time aids in setting a body pattern, thus aiding in sleep. A body massage with warm sesame oil helps the body relax and calm the nervous system. It further aids in good sleep patterns. Stay away from anything that might disturb the sleep pattern like screen time, TV, and noise. Keep the surroundings comfortable and relaxing to help with sleep like blankets and socks. You can use Aastha Agarbatti Lavender (150 Gms and 250 Gms) an hour or two before sleeping in the bedroom. It will help by creating a pleasant environment in the room and help relax for better sleep.

Good sleep in January winters is possible if one understands what disturbs the sleep pattern, include Ayurvedic tips to make sleeping possible, and opt for Patanjali products for the same.