 From Ashwagandha To Ghee: Ayurveda-Approved Superfoods To Boost Immunity And Energy In 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleFrom Ashwagandha To Ghee: Ayurveda-Approved Superfoods To Boost Immunity And Energy In 2026

From Ashwagandha To Ghee: Ayurveda-Approved Superfoods To Boost Immunity And Energy In 2026

With regular use, these Ayurvedic superfoods work over time to balance doshas, strengthen immunity, improve digestion, and support overall wellness.

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

With 2026 underway, making Ayurvedic choices can help you stay healthy the whole year. Ayurveda recommends certain superfoods that support long-term wellness. Here’s how these superfoods work, which ones to try, and some Patanjali products you can use.

How Ayurvedic Superfoods Help in the Long Run

In Ayurveda, any food, including superfoods, works on an enduring basis while balancing the body's doshas and healing and revitalizing naturally. When it comes to the body’s doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha), superfoods manage the body’s prakriti or constitution and imbalances. 

Read Also
Simple Ayurveda-Approved Tips To Manage Vitiligo 
article-image

The digestive fire, or Agni, which is essential in Ayurveda for long-term good health, depends on superfoods to ensure that nutrients are absorbed and their benefits are given to the body. They also build the Ojas to provide the body with immunity, strength, and vitality.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For Rickelton, Stubbs
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For Rickelton, Stubbs
Shraddha Kapoor Looks Visibly Upset, Asks Paps Not To Record Her During Hospital Visit With Father Shakti Kapoor In Mumbai – VIDEO
Shraddha Kapoor Looks Visibly Upset, Asks Paps Not To Record Her During Hospital Visit With Father Shakti Kapoor In Mumbai – VIDEO

The body can repair its tissues with Ayurvedic superfoods while lowering any inflammation. It is essential to discover the Ayurvedic superfoods and their wholesome benefits, along with Patanjali's offerings of the same. 

6 Ayurvedic Superfoods for Overall Well-Being

Ashwagandha: Ayurveda speaks highly of this superfood, which combats anxiety, stress, tiredness, and even any arthritis issues. It improves immunity, balances Vata Dosha, and provides mental strength. Use Divya Ashvagandhadyarista (450 Ml), in which the major ingredient is Ashwagandha and has herbs like Manjistha, Haritaki, Vidari, Arjun, Sariva, Chitraka, and Pippali. Its rejuvenation properties boost energy levels, immunity, help with mental and nervous system health, stress relief, provide stamina, and improve digestion. 

Amla: Indian Gooseberry or Amla is a popular Indian superfood containing high antioxidant anti-ageing properties, Vitamin C, and calcium. It manages the doshas, improves digestion and immunity, boosts energy, keeps the heart healthy, and cleanses the system. Choose Patanjali Amla Juice (500 Ml and 1 Ltr). It boosts immunity, digestion, skin, liver, heart, and hair health, and is great for managing blood sugar levels and weight. 

Read Also
Are You Eating Lunch Wrong? Ayurveda Shares The Right Way
article-image

Turmeric: Haldi or Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and is used in Indian food as well for medicinal purposes. It is good for bone esp. joint health, and boosts immunity and digestion and skin appearance, and cleanses the blood. Patanjali Turmeric Powder (20 Gms, 100 Gms, 200 Gms, and 500 Gms) is perfect for food and other needs. 

Ginger: Ayurveda suggests including ginger in culinary and medicinal preparations. It is known to boost digestive fire, handle constipation and indigestion issues, and control nausea. It is rich in iron, copper, magnesium, and vitamins K and A. Try the Patanjali Ginger Candy (100 Gms) to deal with issues related to cold and cough, digestion, and nausea. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help with pain relief. 

Moringa: Moringa has high antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to manage blood sugar levels and manage inflammation, is rich in Vitamin A, C, E, and B6, magnesium, iron, and protein. It boosts energy levels and good health, and provides immunity. Patanjali Nutrela Moringa Tablets (30 Gms) provides minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. It helps with immunity and a healthy lifestyle. 

Ghee: Ayurveda has promoted Ghee as a superfood for ages. It is high in Vitamin A, E, K, and D, healthy fats, anti-oxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties. It boosts gut and skin health, immunity, energy levels, and complete wellness. Aastha Cow Ghee (100 Ml, 200 Ml, and 750 Ml) works well to give immunity, along with being rich in vitamins. It is great for energy, the brain, and digestion. It also adds a delicious taste to the food. 

Good health in 2026 will start with making healthy choices. And Ayurveda wants everyone to start the new year with superfoods and Patanjali. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Ashwagandha To Ghee: Ayurveda-Approved Superfoods To Boost Immunity And Energy In 2026

From Ashwagandha To Ghee: Ayurveda-Approved Superfoods To Boost Immunity And Energy In 2026

2026's Sakat Chauth Will Be The Year's Biggest Chaturthi! Check Correct Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals,...

2026's Sakat Chauth Will Be The Year's Biggest Chaturthi! Check Correct Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals,...

Gallery FPH: Jyoti Chordia's Exhibition 'Connecting Lives' To Be Inaugurated On January 3

Gallery FPH: Jyoti Chordia's Exhibition 'Connecting Lives' To Be Inaugurated On January 3

Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive...

Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive...

Pongal 2026: The Harvest Festival Will Be Observed On January 14

Pongal 2026: The Harvest Festival Will Be Observed On January 14