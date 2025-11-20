 Are You Eating Lunch Wrong? Ayurveda Shares The Right Way
A good lunch boosts your health in different ways, from good digestion to no heaviness.

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image

Food provides you with energy and supports your health. Planning your meals each day helps you get the necessary nutrients. Try to eat breakfast, a mid-morning snack, lunch, an evening snack, and dinner at regular times.

Eating a healthy and balanced lunch is essential for your health. Discover the reasons to give importance to your lunch, Ayurvedic tips on eating lunch, and Patanjali products to make your healthy lunch.

article-image

Importance of a Good Lunch

According to Ayurveda, lunch should be your main meal because your digestion is strongest in the middle of the day. Eating well at lunch can boost your energy, provide focus, and maintain blood sugar levels. A good lunch can help prevent unhealthy snacking and keep your metabolism active.

It also supports your overall health and helps you maintain a healthy weight. Experts recommend eating lunch between 12 and 2 PM. Here are simple Ayurvedic tips to make your lunch healthier. Patanjali offers products based on these principles to help you prepare a nourishing meal.

3 Ayurvedic Tips for a Good Lunch

Food: Those with Pitta Dosha should opt for cooling or hydrating food like light lentil dishes, cooling vegetables like Leafy Vegetables, Beets, Carrots, Cauliflower, and Cucumber, sweet and astringent fruits like Watermelon, Oranges, Melons, and Pineapple, and light grains like Basmati Rice and Oats. Vata Dosha people should choose warming food to avoid dryness and chill like whole grains, lentils, root vegetables, and dairy products like Ghee and Buttermilk. For Kapha Dosha, choose light and warm food products that slow metabolism. Opt for light grains like Barley and Rye, legumes, beans, less oils, and astringent and pungent vegetables like Cabbage, and leafy vegetables. Avoid starchy veggies.

article-image

Spices: Ayurvedic herbs and spices can help in digestion and balance doshas. Ginger can boost your appetite and reduce bloating, while Cumin helps your body absorb nutrients. Fennel supports digestion, turmeric helps detoxify, and Hing cleans the intestines. Cardamom aids digestion, Cinnamon improves circulation, Coriander balances heat, Mint calms Pitta, Black Pepper boosts metabolism, and Mustard Seeds are also beneficial.

Lifestyle: Drink water at room temperature or slightly warm to avoid troubled or weakened digestive agnis. Overeating can cause sleepiness, indigestion, and impact your work post-lunch. A small walk post-lunch helps digest your food. Sit and eat rather than standing for good digestion. Another mindful eating tactic is to chew properly.

Choose Patanjali products to make your lunch healthy. Pick Patanjali Fennel Whole (10 Gms) to add a unique and refreshing taste to your meals. It can be used for a range of savoury and sweet products while adding its health benefits to them.

Patanjali Unpolished Moong Dal Dhuli (500 Gms and 1 Kg) creates flavourful and nutritious dal. Pai it with Patanjali Super Basmati Rice (1 Kg and 5 Kg). This variety has attractive and aromatic medium-size grains and is sought for its superior quality, slender grains, and fluffy texture.

For your sweet tooth, Patanjali Dates (Medjool) (500 Gms) offers natural sweetness intact. It is low in glycemic index, can be eaten by those with diabetes, and is good for the heart. With this knowledge, making the ideal lunch is healthy and within your reach, thanks to Ayurveda and Patanjali products.

