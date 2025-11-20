US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO

Donald Trump Jr | PTI

Agra: US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday. Trump Jr landed at Kheria Airport at 1:30 pm in a special aircraft. After his arrival, he spent some time at the Oberoi Amarvilas Hotel, where he had lunch before heading to the Taj Mahal.

Around 126 special guests from nearly 40 countries accompanied him during the tour of the 17th-century marvel. Because of the high-profile visit, local authorities intensified preparations to ensure a smooth and secure experience.

Notably, this marks Trump Jr’s first visit to one of the seven wonders of the world and his second visit to India. Earlier, in 2020, President Trump and First Lady Melania had visited the Taj Mahal.

Trump Jr had previously visited India in February 2018, touring New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata

According to officials, around 200 police personnel were deployed across key locations in the city and the security detail includes officers of ACP and ADC rank, who will oversee crowd management and route security.

Stray Animals Rounded Up

Ahead of Trump Jr’s visit, the Agra Municipal Corporation conducted a special drive in the areas around Fatehabad Road and the Taj Mahal. Stray dogs and cattle were rounded up.

Trump Jr's Udaipur Visit

After visiting the Taj Mahal, Donald Trump Jr will travel to Udaipur in Rajasthan to attend a wedding. The event is the marriage of the son of a US-based billionaire businessman to an American bride, Elizabeth. He is scheduled to arrive on the evening of 21 November and will stay until the evening of 24 November.

Where Will Trump Jr Stay In Udaipur?

Trump Jr will stay at the luxurious Leela Palace, situated in the middle of Lake Pichola.