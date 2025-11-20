 Caught On Camera: Nilgai Thrown 10 Feet Into Air After Being Hit By Car In UP's Saharanpur; Animal Dies On Spot
HomeIndiaCaught On Camera: Nilgai Thrown 10 Feet Into Air After Being Hit By Car In UP's Saharanpur; Animal Dies On Spot

Caught On Camera: Nilgai Thrown 10 Feet Into Air After Being Hit By Car In UP's Saharanpur; Animal Dies On Spot

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

A shocking road accident was captured on CCTV in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after a speeding motorcycle collided with a Nilgai that suddenly appeared on the road. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Tidoli village under Nakur police station limits.

According to police, Suhail, his wife Najreen, and his father-in-law Abdul Rehman were travelling from Alam Pura to attend a wedding function in Teetron when their bike rammed into a Nilgai that leapt onto the road from nearby fields. The impact was so severe that all three sustained serious injuries. They were immediately rushed to a hospital by the local police.

CCTV footage from a petrol pump near the accident site shows two Nilgais suddenly entering the road. One of them collided head-on with the motorcycle, while the other was struck by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction. The collision flung both animals nearly 10 feet into the air. One Nilgai died on the spot, while the other managed to get up and run back towards the fields.

Villagers told police that Nilgai sightings on the road have become frequent in the area, leading to a rise in accidents. They have urged the Forest Department to take steps to control the increasing population of Nilgais and regulate their movement near roads.

