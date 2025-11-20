'He Had Suicidal Thoughts': Classmates Of Delhi Student Who Killed Self - VIDEO

ANI |

Delhi: In a new revelation in the suicide case of 16-year-old student Shourya Patil, students of Delhi's St. Columba's School said that the victim had told a school counsellor that he had suicidal thoughts, according to NDTV.

A group of students gathered outside the school in Ashok Place with posters of "We want justice," remembering Patil, saying the teen spoke about having been "tortured" for the past six months.

Delhi: Students and parents have gathered outside St Columba's School, Ashok Place, after a 16-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at Rajendra Place Metro Station on November 18.



According to the FIR, the boy’s father alleged that his son had been under severe mental… pic.twitter.com/R02IGOjU97 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 20, 2025

The students said Patil had confessed to feeling tense in the hours leading up to his death and criticised several of their teachers for having "body shamed" and "insulted" children at the drop of a hat. One student revealed that Patil had been mocked by a teacher during dance practice.

This incident reportedly occurred in the presence of Aparajita Pal, the Headmistress of Classes IV to X, who did not intervene.

The victim's father, Pradeep Patil, claimed that his son was scolded and "publicly humiliated."

"For the past 8-10 months, he's been complaining that his teacher scolds him for every little thing. The teacher even complained to me about his mischievous behavior. Despite our insistence, she continued to torture him," Patil said speaking to news agency ANI.

"We told him we'd change schools as soon as he passed 10th grade... Three days ago, just before his board exam prelims, he was threatened with expulsion," he added.

He further claimed, "Yesterday, he slipped and fell, and the teacher scolded him, saying he did it intentionally. He couldn't bear the humiliation. I received a call at 3:15 pm that he had fallen from the metro station. In the suicide note, he wrote the names of the teachers who tortured him."

Notably, the minor deceased had also expressed his wish to donate his organs in the suicide note.