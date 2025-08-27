 'Give My Room To Younger Brother...' 13-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself To Death After Mom Scolds Her Over Lost Civics Notebook In Bhopal
The incident took place in Bhopal’s Katara Hills tragically ended her life after being scolded by her father.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl hanged herself to death after her mother scolded her over her lost civics notebook in Bhopal on Tuesday. She left behind an emotional suicde note, asking her parents to give her room to younger borther and donate her body to anyone in need.

Her parents were shocked to find their daughter hanging in her room with a noose made of dupatta.

article-image

The young girl, a 7th-grade student, left behind two notes expressing her final wishes.

In the first note, written on tissue paper in English, she requested that her body be donated to someone in need.

In the second note, she asked that her room, computer, and belongings be given to her two younger brothers.

Reports say the father had scolded the girl because she lost her civics notebook. This seemed to have affected her deeply, and she took this extreme step.

On the day of the incident, the girl was home alone while her parents had taken her two younger brothers out. When they returned and they found her and immediately took her to the hospital. She was declared dead on arrival.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. | Contact AASRA at +91 9820466726. You are not alone, and support is available.

The incident has left the family and neighbors shocked. Police are investigating to understand what happened.

Officials have also urged parents to pay attention to their children’s emotional health and handle conflicts carefully to prevent such tragedies.

