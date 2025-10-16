MP News: Power Purchase Agreements Distributed For 500 MW Capacity In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Energy Department distributed PPAs for 500 MW capacity under Phase II of PM-KUSUM Scheme begins among beneficiaries.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, and Minister for New and Renewable Energy Rakesh Shukla distributed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) executed for 500 MW capacity under Component 'A' of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, during its second phase, among the beneficiaries at the regional office of MP Power Management Company.

Tomar praised the Power Management Company for timely and swift execution of the 500 MW capacity PPAs in the second phase. The Energy Minister stated that the PM-KUSUM scheme will double the income of farmers and simultaneously aid in environmental protection.

Tomar directed that the scheme should be regularly monitored and all possible efforts should be made to resolve any difficulties faced by farmers regarding the scheme. 1790 MW capacity power plants under PM-KUSUM Scheme - it is noteworthy that the union government had allocated 1790 MW capacity for setting up solar energy plants in Madhya Pradesh under Component 'A' of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan scheme for increasing farmers' income and ensuring energy security.

In the first phase of Component 'A' of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan scheme, PPAs for 500 MW capacity were executed and distributed to the beneficiaries. In the second phase of the scheme, PPAs for 500 MW capacity are being executed and distributed to the beneficiaries.