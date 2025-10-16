 MP News: Power Purchase Agreements Distributed For 500 MW Capacity In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Power Purchase Agreements Distributed For 500 MW Capacity In Jabalpur

MP News: Power Purchase Agreements Distributed For 500 MW Capacity In Jabalpur

The Energy Department distributed PPAs for 500 MW capacity under Phase II of PM-KUSUM Scheme begins among beneficiaries

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Power Purchase Agreements Distributed For 500 MW Capacity In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Energy Department distributed PPAs for 500 MW capacity under Phase II of PM-KUSUM Scheme begins among beneficiaries.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, and Minister for New and Renewable Energy Rakesh Shukla distributed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) executed for 500 MW capacity under Component 'A' of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, during its second phase, among the beneficiaries at the regional office of MP Power Management Company. 

Tomar praised the Power Management Company for timely and swift execution of the 500 MW capacity PPAs in the second phase. The Energy Minister stated that the PM-KUSUM scheme will double the income of farmers and simultaneously aid in environmental protection. 

Read Also
MP News: Shooting Of Upcoming Patriotic Web Series 'The Revolutionaries' Begins In Mandu
article-image

Tomar directed that the scheme should be regularly monitored and all possible efforts should be made to resolve any difficulties faced by farmers regarding the scheme. 1790 MW capacity power plants under PM-KUSUM Scheme - it is noteworthy that the union government had allocated 1790 MW capacity for setting up solar energy plants in Madhya Pradesh under Component 'A' of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan scheme for increasing farmers' income and ensuring energy security.

FPJ Shorts
Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Meeting In Mumbai Central
Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Meeting In Mumbai Central
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Sign On A Pakistani Flag For A Fan Before Leaving For Practice Session In Perth? Here's The Truth
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Sign On A Pakistani Flag For A Fan Before Leaving For Practice Session In Perth? Here's The Truth
CBI Launches Probe Against An Imposter Posing As PMO Official
CBI Launches Probe Against An Imposter Posing As PMO Official
CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case
CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case

In the first phase of Component 'A' of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan scheme, PPAs for 500 MW capacity were executed and distributed to the beneficiaries. In the second phase of the scheme, PPAs for 500 MW capacity are being executed and distributed to the beneficiaries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Another Medical Bill Scam Surfaces In PHQ Accounts Section

MP News: Another Medical Bill Scam Surfaces In PHQ Accounts Section

MP News: Power Purchase Agreements Distributed For 500 MW Capacity In Jabalpur

MP News: Power Purchase Agreements Distributed For 500 MW Capacity In Jabalpur

MP Cough Syrup Death Case: Drug Inspector To Be Trained In Checking Medicine Companies

MP Cough Syrup Death Case: Drug Inspector To Be Trained In Checking Medicine Companies

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announced Star Campaigners For Bihar...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announced Star Campaigners For Bihar...

Bhopal News: Over 2,800 CM Helpline Complaints Pending In BMC, Commissioner Seeks Status Report From...

Bhopal News: Over 2,800 CM Helpline Complaints Pending In BMC, Commissioner Seeks Status Report From...