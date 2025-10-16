 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announced Star Campaigners For Bihar Elections
The BJP released a list of star campaigners for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on Thursday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP released a list of star campaigners for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on Thursday.

The list included the names of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

