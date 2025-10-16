MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announced Star Campaigners For Bihar Elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP released a list of star campaigners for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on Thursday.
The list included the names of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Several leaders from MP have been sent to Bihar for electioneering, but there are only two star campaigners.
Yadav began to campaign in the state from Thursday. Chouhan has been touring Bihar for several days.
