MP News: Aadi Karmyogi Abhiyan; President Draupadi Murmu To Honour Madhya Pradesh Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Draupadi Murmu will felicitate Madhya Pradesh at the national conclave on the Aadi Karmyogi Abhiyan being held in New Delhi on Friday.

Gulshan Bamra, Principal Secretary, Tribal Affairs, will receive the state-level award on behalf of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has been ranked among the top five states in the country for outstanding implementation of the Aadi Karmyogi Abhiyan.

Under the PM-JANMAN scheme, Shivpuri district will be awarded for its outstanding performance. In Aadi Karmyogi Abhiyan, Betul district will be recognized as one of the top- performing districts nationwide. In the category of best state-level Master Trainers, Assistant Research Officer Sarika Dholpuria will be honored.

Special mention will also be given to other high-performing districts such as Betul, Dhar, East Nimar (Khandwa), and Barwani.

As state-level Super Coach and Master Trainer, J.P Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Tribal Affairs, will be felicitated. Integrated Tribal Development Agencies of Barwani, Betul, and Shivpuri will be honoured for their significant implementation of impactful activities.

Under the Dharti Aba Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan, the districts of Guna, Burhanpur, and Vidisha will be recognized for their excellent performance. The ITDAs of Guna and Vidisha will receive special honors for outstanding implementation.