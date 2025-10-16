 MP News: Man Beats Cop, Hurls Abuses At On-Duty Doctor Over Delay In Dad's Treatment At Ratlam District Hospital--VIDEO
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly beat up a police personnel, hurled abuses at the on-duty doctor after his father's medical treatment was delayed at Ratlam district hospital late Wednesday night.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral on Thursday.

Check out the video below :

The accused was angry after his ailing father was left unattended at the hospital. He misbehaved with the hospital staff, following which security personnels were called. He lost his temper and started hitting them, further accusing them of being drunk!

article-image

According to reports, around midnight, Gaurav Solanki, also known as Jima, a resident of Dilip Nagar, arrived at the district hospital with his father for treatment.

When the treatment got delayed, Gaurav started misbehaving with the duty doctor, C.P. Singh Rathore. He then began using abusive language.

When the doctor objected, Gaurav and his companions started recording videos and continued shouting and using foul words. Seeing the situation getting worse, the doctor informed the hospital police post.

Constable Vikas Garwal and Home Guard soldier Pramod Mahawar reached the spot and tried to calm Gaurav down.

article-image

However, he accused them of being drunk and started hitting them. He reportedly kicked and punched both officers inside the hospital dressing room, while his family members and friends kept recording the incident.

Soon after, police from Station Road Police Station arrived and took Gaurav into custody. Even at the station, he continued shouting and creating chaos.

CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria said that Gaurav is in police custody, and both police personnel have been called to the station for inquiry.

The matter is under investigation, and further action will be taken after the probe is complete.

