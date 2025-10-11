 MP News: Unaware Of Husband's Martyrdom, Wife Observes Karwa Chauth Fast; Soldier Laid To Rest Next Day In Dewas
The sorrowful story comes from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district and the martyr has been identified as Naik Sanjay Meena.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, where a woman observed Karwa Chauth fast for her soldier husband, unaware that he had already passed away!

The martyr has been identified as Naik Sanjay Meena.

His wife received the news only after his mortal remains were brought from Indore Airport to Sanvarsi, in the morning. 

As the body reached home, Sanjay’s wife Poonam Meena and mother Parvatibai got devastated and had to be consoled by relatives throughout the day.

Family members revealed that Poonam was not informed about her husband’s martyrdom until Saturday morning - she had observed the Karwa Chauth fast for him just the previous day.

Entire village bids farewell

The entire village of Sanvarsi in Tonk Khurd tehsil bid a tearful farewell to martyr Sanjay of the 11th Grenadiers Regiment, Ambala. As the last rites took place, people showered flower petals along the route and patriotic songs played in the background.

Thousands of people from Sanvarsi and nearby villages gathered to pay their respects. Grief enveloped the village - most homes did not light their stoves that morning and shops also remained closed in mourning.

Around noon, the Indian Army presented a Guard of Honour. Sanjay’s 10-year-old son, Yuvraj, performed the last rites at the village cremation ground. 

Local MLA Rajesh Sonkar, who attended the funeral, announced that a memorial and entrance gate will be built in Sanjay’s honor. He also said that the local higher secondary school will be renamed after the martyr to keep his memory alive.

