MP News: 150 Kids Died In 3 Months;157 Bottles Of Coldrift Sold Chhindwara, Claims MPCC President Jitu Patwari | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MPCC president Jitu Patwari has made serious allegations against the government over the deaths of children due to toxic cough syrup.

Patwari said over 150 children had died in Chhindwara and its nearby districts in the past three months. The government should find the number of children below ten years who died in the past ten years and its actual reason, he said.

The Congress will observe fasts and stage sit-ins in all districts, Patwari said. According to a government report, 157 bottles of Coldrift were sold in Chhindwara.

“Twenty-two children have died. What will happen to others?” he said. According to Patwari, the government should order a CBI inquiry into the tragedy.

Along with a CBI probe, the government should set up an SIT to probe the number of children who died after consuming the cough syrup. Patwari said the government was informed about six deaths on September 19 due to kidney failure in Chhindwara, but it just kept mum.

Patwari said a racket was working in the health department. A person with dubious character called Sonu Rana is in collusion with politicians and officials, Patwari alleged.