 MP News: 150 Kids Died In 3 Months;157 Bottles Of Coldrift Sold Chhindwara, Claims MPCC President Jitu Patwari
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 150 Kids Died In 3 Months;157 Bottles Of Coldrift Sold Chhindwara, Claims MPCC President Jitu Patwari

MP News: 150 Kids Died In 3 Months;157 Bottles Of Coldrift Sold Chhindwara, Claims MPCC President Jitu Patwari

The Congress will observe fasts and stage sit-ins in all districts, Patwari said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 150 Kids Died In 3 Months;157 Bottles Of Coldrift Sold Chhindwara, Claims MPCC President Jitu Patwari | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MPCC president Jitu Patwari has made serious allegations against the government over the deaths of children due to toxic cough syrup.

Patwari said over 150 children had died in Chhindwara and its nearby districts in the past three months. The government should find the number of children below ten years who died in the past ten years and its actual reason, he said.

The Congress will observe fasts and stage sit-ins in all districts, Patwari said. According to a government report, 157 bottles of Coldrift were sold in Chhindwara.

Read Also
MP News: State Tiger Force Looking Into Satpura Tiger Poaching Case
article-image

“Twenty-two children have died. What will happen to others?” he said. According to Patwari, the government should order a CBI inquiry into the tragedy.

FPJ Shorts
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Meets PM Modi, Discusses India’s Role In Shaping Responsible AI
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Meets PM Modi, Discusses India’s Role In Shaping Responsible AI
Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake A Conservation Reserve
Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake A Conservation Reserve
Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek
Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport Under ‘Operation Golden Sweep’; 13 Arrested, Gold Worth ₹12.58 Crore Seized
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport Under ‘Operation Golden Sweep’; 13 Arrested, Gold Worth ₹12.58 Crore Seized

Along with a CBI probe, the government should set up an SIT to probe the number of children who died after consuming the cough syrup. Patwari said the government was informed about six deaths on September 19 due to kidney failure in Chhindwara, but it just kept mum.

Patwari said a racket was working in the health department. A person with dubious character called Sonu Rana is in collusion with politicians and officials, Patwari alleged.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 150 Kids Died In 3 Months;157 Bottles Of Coldrift Sold Chhindwara, Claims MPCC President...

MP News: 150 Kids Died In 3 Months;157 Bottles Of Coldrift Sold Chhindwara, Claims MPCC President...

MP News: One-Sided Lover Throws Woman Off Roof After Molesting, Assaulting Her In Khandwa

MP News: One-Sided Lover Throws Woman Off Roof After Molesting, Assaulting Her In Khandwa

MP News: Unaware Of Husband's Martyrdom, Wife Observes Karwa Chauth Fast; Soldier Laid To Rest Next...

MP News: Unaware Of Husband's Martyrdom, Wife Observes Karwa Chauth Fast; Soldier Laid To Rest Next...

MP News: Unknown Vehicle Hits Students In Dhar, 7 Injured

MP News: Unknown Vehicle Hits Students In Dhar, 7 Injured

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 11: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 11: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know