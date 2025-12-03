 Indore News: Couple Behind Private Bank Break-In Attempt Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Couple Behind Private Bank Break-In Attempt Arrested

Indore News: Couple Behind Private Bank Break-In Attempt Arrested

A team led by Lasudia Police Station In-charge, Taresh Kumar Soni was constituted for the arrest of the accused. The team collected CCTV footage from both locations and managed to identify the suspect. The accused, Arun Nannu, a resident of Khandwa and currently living in Ramnagar area in the city was caught.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were arrested for allegedly committing theft worth lakhs of rupees at a house in broad daylight under Lasudia police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday.

Cash, car and gold chain, all worth Rs 23.50 lakh were recovered from them. The accused were also involved in an attempt to theft at a private bank in the area.  

According to DCP (zone-2) Kumar Prateek, On November 28, Babulal Sharma, the director of DK Construction and resident of Scheme 94, had lodged a complaint that on 26 November his son Dheeraj left for office while his daughter-in-law was at home. Around 12 noon, when she entered the room, she found the belongings scattered and the cupboard open.

Read Also
MP News: One Dead, One Critical As Van Rams Into Truck On Ratlam-Indore Four Lane
article-image

When she informed her husband and father-in-law, they checked the CCTV footage and saw an unidentified man entering through the back window of the ground floor and leaving with the cash and gold chain in a bag. Dheeraj had informed the police that Rs 21 lakh in cash belonging to the company and a gold chain kept in the cupboard were missing.

FPJ Shorts
'Innocent Buyer Cannot Be Punished For Others’ Fraud': Bombay HC Quashes Cancellation Of Imported Car Registration
'Innocent Buyer Cannot Be Punished For Others’ Fraud': Bombay HC Quashes Cancellation Of Imported Car Registration
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Mihir Hands Over His Properties To Tulsi
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Mihir Hands Over His Properties To Tulsi
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur

 In another case, Yash Verma, manager of a private bank, lodged a complaint that on the night of November 22 the bank guard informed him that the shutter lock was broken. When staff checked inside, all cupboards were open but nothing was stolen. An unknown person had broken the shutter lock and attempted to commit theft.

 A team led by Lasudia Police Station In-charge, Taresh Kumar Soni was constituted for the arrest of the accused. The team collected CCTV footage from both locations and managed to identify the suspect. The accused, Arun Nannu, a resident of Khandwa and currently living in Ramnagar area in the city was caught.

During interrogation, he allegedly admitted stealing Rs 21 lakh cash and a gold chain from the house, as well as a car from the same spot two months earlier. He also confessed that on November 22 he and his wife Nandini had cut the lock of the ICICI Bank shutter with an iron cutter to enter the bank.

Police later arrested his wife Nandini, who had allegedly encouraged him to commit the theft at the house and had also participated in the bank break-in attempt.

 So far, the police recovered Rs 19 lakh in cash, a gold chain worth around Rs 1.5 lakh, a knife, an iron cutter and the previously stolen car worth about Rs 3 lakh. The total recovery is valued at Rs 23.5 lakh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Couple Behind Private Bank Break-In Attempt Arrested

Indore News: Couple Behind Private Bank Break-In Attempt Arrested

Indore News: Grand Prabhat Pheri Of Ranjit Hanuman On Dec 12

Indore News: Grand Prabhat Pheri Of Ranjit Hanuman On Dec 12

Indore News: Three Months After Hubby Dies, Grieved Women Get A Fourfold ‘Blessings’

Indore News: Three Months After Hubby Dies, Grieved Women Get A Fourfold ‘Blessings’

Indore News: Ban Put On Uncontrolled Use Of loudspeakers

Indore News: Ban Put On Uncontrolled Use Of loudspeakers

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Avadhuta Gita Released On Dattatreya Jayanti

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Avadhuta Gita Released On Dattatreya Jayanti