Indore News: Couple Behind Private Bank Break-In Attempt Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were arrested for allegedly committing theft worth lakhs of rupees at a house in broad daylight under Lasudia police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday.

Cash, car and gold chain, all worth Rs 23.50 lakh were recovered from them. The accused were also involved in an attempt to theft at a private bank in the area.

According to DCP (zone-2) Kumar Prateek, On November 28, Babulal Sharma, the director of DK Construction and resident of Scheme 94, had lodged a complaint that on 26 November his son Dheeraj left for office while his daughter-in-law was at home. Around 12 noon, when she entered the room, she found the belongings scattered and the cupboard open.

When she informed her husband and father-in-law, they checked the CCTV footage and saw an unidentified man entering through the back window of the ground floor and leaving with the cash and gold chain in a bag. Dheeraj had informed the police that Rs 21 lakh in cash belonging to the company and a gold chain kept in the cupboard were missing.

In another case, Yash Verma, manager of a private bank, lodged a complaint that on the night of November 22 the bank guard informed him that the shutter lock was broken. When staff checked inside, all cupboards were open but nothing was stolen. An unknown person had broken the shutter lock and attempted to commit theft.

A team led by Lasudia Police Station In-charge, Taresh Kumar Soni was constituted for the arrest of the accused. The team collected CCTV footage from both locations and managed to identify the suspect. The accused, Arun Nannu, a resident of Khandwa and currently living in Ramnagar area in the city was caught.

During interrogation, he allegedly admitted stealing Rs 21 lakh cash and a gold chain from the house, as well as a car from the same spot two months earlier. He also confessed that on November 22 he and his wife Nandini had cut the lock of the ICICI Bank shutter with an iron cutter to enter the bank.

Police later arrested his wife Nandini, who had allegedly encouraged him to commit the theft at the house and had also participated in the bank break-in attempt.

So far, the police recovered Rs 19 lakh in cash, a gold chain worth around Rs 1.5 lakh, a knife, an iron cutter and the previously stolen car worth about Rs 3 lakh. The total recovery is valued at Rs 23.5 lakh.