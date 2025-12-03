MP News: One Dead, One Critical As Van Rams Into Truck On Ratlam-Indore Four Lane

MP News: One Dead, One Critically Injured As Van Rams Into Truck On Ratlam-Indore Four Lane |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and another was critically injured after a van rammed into a truck on the Ratlam–Indore four-lane in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The mishap took place around 7:30 am when a Maruti van (registration number MP 04 CF 7303) violently rear-ended a truck from Tamil Nadu (TN 68 J 3796). The impact was so severe that the entire front section of the van was completely crushed.

The incident occurred near the Sanawada crossing on Wednesday morning.

According to information, two men from Tal were traveling in the van. Both were reportedly involved in the chicken trade and were on their way to Ratlam for business related work.

Police said the collision may have occurred as the van driver attempted to cross the speed breakers located at the accident site. The reduced speed and sudden leveling may have prevented the driver from noticing the truck ahead in time.

Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Salakhedi outpost reached the spot and, with the help of locals, pulled the injured from the vehicle.

Both individuals were rushed to Ratlam Medical College by ambulance, where one was declared dead. The other remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

ASI Bablu Daga, in-charge of the Salkhedi outpost, confirmed the death, adding to it he said that the identities will be officially established after the arrival of family members, who have been informed of the incident.