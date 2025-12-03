Indore News: 'Young Indians Indore' Empowers Wheelchair Users Through CSR Initiative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Young Indians (Yi) Indore, a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), successfully conducted its flagship CSR initiative under the Accessibility vertical, titled “Livelihood on Wheels at Indore Residency Club. organized in patnership with CII Foundation , MAERSK, Zomato, and Neo Motion

According to the report The initiative marked a vital step toward empowering wheelchair users by strengthening their dignity, mobility, and access to sustainable livelihood opportunities. Organized in partnership with CII Foundation, MAERSK, Zomato, and NeoMotion, the programme brought together committed stakeholders working collectively to promote an inclusive and accessible ecosystem in the city.

MP Shankar Lalwani motivated the beneficiaries with his encouraging words and appreciated their determination to pursue independent livelihoods.

“Livelihood on Wheels” focused on offering end-to-end support to wheelchair users by equipping them with advanced mobility solutions, integrating them into mainstream delivery platforms, and providing essential training to begin their professional journey.