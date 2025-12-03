 Indore News: 'Young Indians Indore' Empowers Wheelchair Users Through CSR Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 'Young Indians Indore' Empowers Wheelchair Users Through CSR Initiative

Indore News: 'Young Indians Indore' Empowers Wheelchair Users Through CSR Initiative

The initiative marked a vital step toward empowering wheelchair users by strengthening their dignity, mobility, and access to sustainable livelihood opportunities. Organized in partnership with CII Foundation, MAERSK, Zomato, and NeoMotion, the program brought together committed stakeholders working collectively to promote an inclusive and accessible ecosystem in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Young Indians (Yi) Indore, a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), successfully conducted its flagship CSR initiative under the Accessibility vertical, titled “Livelihood on Wheels at Indore Residency Club. organized in patnership with CII Foundation , MAERSK, Zomato, and Neo Motion

Read Also
Indore: Chacha Nehru Hospital To Undergo Rs 8.5 Crore Renovation; Funds To Be Collected Through CSR...
article-image

According to the report The initiative marked a vital step toward empowering wheelchair users by strengthening their dignity, mobility, and access to sustainable livelihood opportunities. Organized in partnership with CII Foundation, MAERSK, Zomato, and NeoMotion, the programme brought together committed stakeholders working collectively to promote an inclusive and accessible ecosystem in the city.

MP Shankar Lalwani motivated the beneficiaries with his encouraging words and appreciated their determination to pursue independent livelihoods.

“Livelihood on Wheels” focused on offering end-to-end support to wheelchair users by equipping them with advanced mobility solutions, integrating them into mainstream delivery platforms, and providing essential training to begin their professional journey.

FPJ Shorts
Redmi 15C 5G Review: A No-Nonsense Budget Phone That Plays It Safe
Redmi 15C 5G Review: A No-Nonsense Budget Phone That Plays It Safe
West Bengal Waqf Board Registers 50% Estates On Centre Portal, Awaits Deadline Extension
West Bengal Waqf Board Registers 50% Estates On Centre Portal, Awaits Deadline Extension
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB
Venus Williams Wows In Dreamy White Prada Dress In UNSEEN Engagement Pictures With Fiancé Andrea Preti
Venus Williams Wows In Dreamy White Prada Dress In UNSEEN Engagement Pictures With Fiancé Andrea Preti

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: RPF Constable Kicks Disabled Man At Nagda Railway Station; Suspended Within Hours--VIDEO

MP News: RPF Constable Kicks Disabled Man At Nagda Railway Station; Suspended Within Hours--VIDEO

Indore News: 'Young Indians Indore' Empowers Wheelchair Users Through CSR Initiative

Indore News: 'Young Indians Indore' Empowers Wheelchair Users Through CSR Initiative

Madhya Pradesh December 3 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Nights Turn Sharper; Bhopal...

Madhya Pradesh December 3 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Nights Turn Sharper; Bhopal...

MP News: Government Running Programmes To Distract Children From Smartphones, Says Minister Nirmala...

MP News: Government Running Programmes To Distract Children From Smartphones, Says Minister Nirmala...

Indore News: CP Honoured 19 Policemen For Commendable Work During Their Duty

Indore News: CP Honoured 19 Policemen For Commendable Work During Their Duty