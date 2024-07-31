Indore: Chacha Nehru Hospital To Undergo Rs 8.5 Crore Renovation; Funds To Be Collected Through CSR & CREDAI

Collector chairs the meeting of officials at Chacha Nehru Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital in Indore is set for a significant Rs 8.5 crore renovation, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This project, spearheaded by Collector Asheesh Singh, is part of a broader effort to enhance public institutions across the district, including hospitals, crematoriums and schools. The renovation will be coordinated by CREDAI Indore, ensuring that the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, collector Asheesh Singh, along with key officials such as dean of Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, superintendent of Chacha Nehru Children Hospital Dr Preeti Malpani, ADM Gaurav Benal and other representatives from CREDAI Indore, discussed the detailed action plan and improvements needed.

Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital project is expected to be completed in the next six months, promising enhanced healthcare services for children in the region. Meanwhile, Dr Dixit added, 'The renovation works include reconstruction of wards, NICU and other facilities. Initially, the hospital was developed as a research centre and now it will be renovated as a full-fledged hospital.'

The renovation work will begin from August 16 and the donors will also get a waiver on taxes under relevant sections.

This initiative follows the recent renovation and development of 12 crematoriums and other social institutions in Indore, also supported by social organisations and CSR funds.