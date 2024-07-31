Bhopal: Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Women

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress MLA from Gwalior Rural Assembly Constituency, Sahab Singh Gurjar, and several others were booked for allegedly assaulting women in Gwalior district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at MLA Gurjar's residence in the Ohadpur, Mahalgaon locality on Monday when a group of women, along with men, went to meet the MLA regarding their electricity issues. After the incident, they approached the SP office to lodge a complaint, the police said.

SP Dharmaveer Singh said that a written complaint was made by Munni Lodhi, a resident of Mau Pahari locality. Taking cognizance of her complaint, prima facie, an FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar and a few unknown persons.

The case has been registered under sections 115 (2), 296, 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway, he added.

The complainant told the police that the matter was related to an electric transformer. Before the elections, they were promised the installation of the transformer and had met with the MLA several times in the past. On Monday, they went to meet the MLA again, and a dispute ensued, resulting in them being beaten up, as they told the police, the officer said.