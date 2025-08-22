Parked Car Burns To Ashes In Minutes In MP's Umaria, Owner Suspects Foul Play--Video

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A car caught fire under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Thursday.

A video of the incident has been circulated on social media, showing the car completely engulfed in flames.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the incident occurred in Naurozabad town of Umaria district. In Ward No. 10 during the night between August 21 and 22, around 2 am.

Within minutes, the flames spread across the vehicle, and the car was completely gutted, leaving only ashes behind.

According to local sources, people noticed the fire and immediately informed the fire brigade. However, even after receiving the alert on time, the fire brigade did not reach the spot quickly.

By the time help arrived, the vehicle had already been destroyed. This delay raised concerns among residents, as timely response could have possibly saved the car.

The car owner has alleged that unknown people deliberately set the vehicle on fire. He claimed that it was not an accident but a planned act. The owner has demanded a proper investigation to identify the culprits.

Police have been informed about the matter, and further investigation is likely to be carried out. The incident has left locals shocked, as such acts create fear in the community. Residents are demanding strict action against those responsible.

This is not the first time incidents of fire have been reported in the region. Authorities are being urged to increase night patrolling and ensure quicker response from emergency services to avoid such losses in the future.