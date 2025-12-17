MP News: 90% Rooms In MPSTDC Hotels, Resorts Booked From Christmas To New Year

MP News: 90% Rooms In Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, Hotels and Resorts Booked From Christmas To New Year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New Year is still two weeks away but hotels and resorts run by Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) at tourist destinations in the state are booked up to 90% from December 25, 2025 to January 2, 2026.

Advanced bookings have been made by tourists from different parts of the state and the country for ushering in New Year in national parks and sanctuaries, places of pilgrimage, and other tourist destinations, especially Pachmarhi. The total number of rooms in MPSTDC hotels and resorts is about 1,400.

The corporation runs 11 units in Pachmarhi, which have 89 rooms. Most rooms in these units are booked from Christmas Day to New Year Day. There are around 10 rooms in Pench National Park.

The corporation-run White Tiger Forest Lodge in Bandhavgarh has nearly 38 rooms of three different categories, which are almost sold out. The MPTDC has three units in Kanha National Park with nearly 55 rooms. Just a few rooms are available on different dates from December 25-January 2026.

Similarly, about 12 deluxe cottages at Bison Resort in Madhai are almost full on the said dates. The 10 rooms in Pench National Park are also almost fully booked. Almost 90% of 107 rooms in three MPSTDC units in Ujjain have been booked.

We are confident that the remaining rooms will be booked by December 25, an MPSTDC official said, adding, a large number of people want to usher in New Year with blessing of Baba Mahakal in Ujjain.