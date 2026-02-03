Madhya Pradesh February 3, 2026 Weather Update: Foggy Mornings, Stormy Days; Light Showers Expected In Bhopal, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is currently experiencing a highly variable weather pattern, with the Meteorological Department issuing forecasts and alerts that reflect significant changes in conditions across the state.

Residents from Bhopal to Gwalior and Jabalpur to Ujjain are seeing a mix of fog, showers, thunderstorms and shifting temperatures that are affecting daily life.

Weather Forecast

According to the latest forecast for Tuesday, February 3, 2026, parts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to see isolated rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.

In cities like Bhopal, the skies are predicted to be partly cloudy with patches of dense fog in the early morning, while several northern and central districts may receive light rain and lightning. Thunderstorm risks are especially highlighted in areas such as Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Guna. Moderate fog is likely in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena, reducing visibility on major roads during peak travel times.

Across the state, temperatures have shown small but noticeable changes over recent days. In central locations like Indore, Rewa and Jabalpur, daily temperatures have trended slightly above normal by about 1.7 to 2.5°C, while cities including Bhopal and Gwalior are reporting daytime highs moderately above typical values by around 3.1 to 4.3°C.

Notably, Ujjain and the Chambal region have seen even stronger warming, with daytime temperatures more than 5°C above expected norms.

While daytime highs remain relatively mild, morning lows continue to dip sharply in some rural and northern districts. Recent weather activity has brought chillier conditions overnight, with fog and cold winds contributing to a sense of cold at sunrise. Many residents in smaller towns have reported waking up to mist and temperatures dipping closer to early-morning frost levels.

The Meteorological Department has also issued alerts for strong winds, hailstorm possibilities and heavier rain spells in up to 25 districts across the region over the next three days. These warnings cover a broad area from western to central Madhya Pradesh, urging farmers and motorists to take precautions amid changing weather and gusty conditions.

Public experience so far reflects this volatility. Commuters in Bhopal and Ujjain have faced slow-moving traffic due to dense morning fog, while residents in parts of Rewa and Satna reported sudden rain showers interrupting outdoor activities. In rural areas, farmers are assessing fields after intermittent rain and hailstorm threats, with some worried about crop damage. Meanwhile, people in cities are adjusting daily plans around weather updates, carrying umbrellas or warm layers as conditions shift unexpectedly.

As the state moves through early February, Madhya Pradesh’s weather remains unpredictable, swinging between cool foggy mornings and warmer afternoons with localized storm activity.

Authorities continue to monitor developing systems and update warnings to keep citizens informed and prepared.