 70 Years Of MP Assembly: CM Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel Inaugurate Special Exhibition Showcasing State’s Democratic Journey In Bhopal | VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh marked 70 years of its Legislative Assembly with a special exhibition inaugurated in Bhopal by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel. The exhibition showcases rare photographs, historic moments, and key decisions of the Assembly, along with displays of government welfare schemes and development works, highlighting the state’s democratic journey over seven decades.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly completed 70 years of its political journey, and the occasion was marked with a special programme celebrating the state’s democratic traditions on Wednesday.

On this historic day, a special exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel, and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

Several ministers, MLAs, and officials were also present at the event.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also shared his thoughts on the occasion through a post on social media. In his tweet, he said he felt proud to witness the historic celebration marking 70 years of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

According to information, the exhibition highlighted the seven-decade-long journey of the Assembly through rare and memorable photographs.

These pictures reflect important moments in the history of Madhya Pradesh, including major debates, landmark decisions, and key developments that shaped the state.

The display highlighted how the Assembly has served as a strong platform for public voices over the years.

Apart from historical moments, it also presented a clear view of the government’s welfare schemes and development works.

Speakers at the event said that democracy in Madhya Pradesh has grown stronger with time and continues to work for public service and development.

The celebration of 70 years of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was not only a look back at history but also a reminder of the responsibility to protect democratic values and work continuously for the welfare of the people.

