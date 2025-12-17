70 Years Of MP Assembly: CM Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel Inaugurate Special Exhibition Showcasing State’s Democratic Journey In Bhopal | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly completed 70 years of its political journey, and the occasion was marked with a special programme celebrating the state’s democratic traditions on Wednesday.

On this historic day, a special exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel, and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

Several ministers, MLAs, and officials were also present at the event.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also shared his thoughts on the occasion through a post on social media. In his tweet, he said he felt proud to witness the historic celebration marking 70 years of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

आज विधानसभा के एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र के अवसर पर माननीय राज्यपाल श्री मंगुभाई पटेल जी की अगवानी की। उन्होंने विधानसभा परिसर में मध्यप्रदेश की विकास यात्रा, दो वर्षों की उपलब्धियों और विकसित भारत: @ 2047 पर आधारित चित्र प्रदर्शनी का शुभारंभ किया।



— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 17, 2025

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: CM Mohan Yadav welcomes Governor Mangubhai Patel at state assembly, inaugurates exhibitions, says, "... We have initiated a programme in our assembly dedicated to Amrit Kaal. We aim to carry the country's legacy forward. In this order, we opened an…

According to information, the exhibition highlighted the seven-decade-long journey of the Assembly through rare and memorable photographs.

These pictures reflect important moments in the history of Madhya Pradesh, including major debates, landmark decisions, and key developments that shaped the state.

The display highlighted how the Assembly has served as a strong platform for public voices over the years.

Apart from historical moments, it also presented a clear view of the government’s welfare schemes and development works.

Speakers at the event said that democracy in Madhya Pradesh has grown stronger with time and continues to work for public service and development.

The celebration of 70 years of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was not only a look back at history but also a reminder of the responsibility to protect democratic values and work continuously for the welfare of the people.