 Bhopal News: Lawyers Assault Rape Accused Inside District Court Complex
Bhopal News: Lawyers Assault Rape Accused Inside District Court Complex

Chaos erupted at the Bhopal district court when lawyers assaulted Osaf Ali Khan, accused of raping and blackmailing an 11th-grade student, after police produced him. Lawyers surrounded the accused, triggering scuffles with police before he was rescued. The accused allegedly became acquainted with the victim through a friend.

Updated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Bhopal News: Lawyers Assault Rape Accused Inside District Court Complex |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lawyers at the Bhopal district court complex beat up a man accused of raping and blackmailing an 11th-grade student on Monday.

According to reports, the Koh-e-Fiza police had brought the accused, Osaf Ali Khan, to the court on Monday. ​​A crowd of lawyers present there surrounded him and began assaulting him.

The situation escalated to the point of a scuffle between police officers and lawyers. Videos of the incident have also surfaced. One video is reportedly from February 2.

Lawyers' anger flared upon seeing the accused

According to eyewitnesses, the lawyers' anger flared up as soon as they saw the accused. Some lawyers tried to snatch the accused from the police and assaulted him.

The commotion and pushing and shoving in the court premises disrupted work for some time. The police used force to somehow rescue the accused from the crowd and safely escorted him out.

Met the victim through mutual friends

The matter came to light when an 11th-grade student studying at a prestigious school in Shahpura filed a complaint with her family at the Koh-e-Fiza police station.

According to Koh-e-Fiza police station SHO Krishna Gopal Shukla, the accused, Osaf, often came near the school to meet the student's friend. He became acquainted with the victim through a mutual friend.

Last year in July, the accused called the victim on the pretext of showing her around Bhopal and took her to a secluded area in Khanugaon. There, inside the car, the accused raped the student. When she protested, he silenced her by promising to marry her.

The accused had secretly filmed an obscene video of the victim during the rape. After some time, he demanded 1 lakh rupees from the student, threatening to make the video viral. Frightened by the fear of humiliation, the student somehow arranged 40,000 rupees and gave it to the accused.

