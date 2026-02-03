MP News: Two Dead, Six Injured After Speeding Hyva Falls Off Bridge In Jabalpur, Crushes Car Parked Below — Video

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and five to six others were injured after a speeding hyva truck fell off an over bridge in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

A car was parked under the bridge, had four people inside.

A video of the accident scene has surfaced on social media, showing the hyva truck lying below the bridge and the car completely crushed under its weight. Several people can be seen gathering around the damaged vehicles, while others stand on top of the bridge watching the situation and rescue efforts unfold.

According to police, the hyva was moving at high speed when the driver lost control while crossing the bridge. The heavy vehicle broke through the side and fell down from the bridge onto the road below.

At the same time, a car was parked under the bridge. The hyva fell directly on top of the car, crushing it badly. There were four people inside the car when the accident happened. All of them were injured and immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police said their condition is being monitored by doctors.

Two people reportedly died on the spot due to the impact of the crash.

The accident occurred near Shahpura on the Jabalpur–Bhopal road on Tuesday. The overbridge is close to Guru Kripa Petrol Pump under Shahpura police station limits.

The sudden fall of the heavy vehicle created panic in the area, and local people rushed to help before the police arrived.

Police officials said one person was also seen trapped under the hyva. Rescue teams worked hard to remove the vehicle and safely pull out the trapped person. His condition is not yet known. A motorcycle was also found damaged at the accident spot.

Shahpura police quickly reached the scene and started a rescue operation. Cranes and other equipment were called to lift the heavy truck and clear the road. Traffic on the route was affected for some time due to the accident.

Police have started an investigation to find out how the accident happened. They are checking whether overspeeding or mechanical failure caused the crash.

Further details are awaited as rescue work continues.