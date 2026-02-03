MP News: Ravindra Jadeja Bowls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pulls A Powerful Shot At MP Sports Festival's Closing Ceremony--VIDEO

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja attended the closing ceremony of the MP Sports Festival at the Raisen sports ground on Monday.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits a powerful shot off Jadeja's ball. Around 10,000 people gathered at the ground to witness Jadeja. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the ceremony.

Ravindra Jadeja greeted the spectators from an open vehicle at the sports stadium. Afterwards, when he entered the field to interact with the players, a large crowd gathered around him. Seeing the crowd getting out of control, security personnel escorted him back to the stage.

Later, when the police administration made arrangements and the crowd thinned, Jadeja returned to the field and interacted with the players. Match officials flipped a coin for toss and Jadeja bowled to which Shivraj pulls the shorter ball and hits it off the park.

"Sports instill energy."

While addressing the players, Jadeja said, "Sports instills energy. It doesn't matter whether you're playing in a village or a city. It's heartening to see this enthusiasm, and it's heartening to see that there's no shortage of talent in India."

"Today, players are showcasing their skills in other sports, including kho-kho and kabaddi. I would like to tell everyone: if you want to move forward, work hard. Only hard work will take you to your destination." He said.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at the field with his wife Sadhna Singh. He enjoyed the ongoing matches and met with the players to encourage them.

Sports result

Regarding the tournament results, the Budhni team won the women's cricket final by defeating Vidisha by 10 wickets. After the victory, the players celebrated by dancing on the field.

In the men's cricket semi-final, the Sanchi Assembly team defeated Vidisha by 20 runs to reach the final. The second semi-final was played between Silwani and Budhni.

On Monday, the men's kabaddi final was played between Silwani and Ichchhawar, while the women's kabaddi final was played between Budhni and Ganjbasoda.