 MP News: 81-Year-Old Retired Doctor Faces Mental Stress Over Property Dispute; Sister Urges Officials To Act In VIDEO
A shocking case has emerged in Jabalpur involving senior doctor Hemlata Shrivastava, who alleges she was starved and harassed as part of a conspiracy to seize her multi-crore property. Her sister appealed to the district administration, prompting IMA intervention and her transfer to a medical college, where she remains critical.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 81-year-old retired lady doctor has become the centre of a growing property dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after a video of her younger sister surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, Dr. Kanaklata Mishra, sister of a senior lady doctor, Hemlata Shrivastava, can be seen appealing to the district administration to keep Dr. Shrivastava at the Gayatri Temple, citing concerns over her well-being.

According to information, the dispute unfolded over a multi-crore property owned by Dr. Srivastava. Allegations have been made that certain individuals conspired to seize the property.

The doctor's family has claimed ownership of the property through a gift deed, while the IMA has alleged that Dr. Shrivastava was being harassed and manipulated for her assets.

Earlier, Dr. Hemlata was rescued from her residence after her sister had brought her home from a private hospital. The IMA team intervened and ensured her transfer to the medical college for proper treatment.

According to doctors, Dr. Hemalata's health deteriorated because of prolonged hunger and starvation. The victim alleged that she was deliberately starved and was not provided with adequate water.

Currently, Dr. Hemlata Srivastava is undergoing treatment at a medical facility. Meanwhile, two separate videos of the senior lady doctor have also surfaced, in which she can be heard alleging harassment.

In the new viral video, Dr. Hemlata's sister can be seen appealing to the district administration to shift her to Gayatri Temple, where she was kept on January 25. According to her sister, she is recovering and the entire family wishes her to shift to the Gayatri Temple.

IMA has expressed suspicion that Dr Hemlata was deliberately starved and dehydrated as part of a conspiracy to kill her, demanding a thorough investigation.

