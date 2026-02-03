 MP News: Bhartiya Janta Party Gearing Up To Publicise Union Budget In State
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bhartiya Janta Party Gearing Up To Publicise Union Budget In State

MP News: Bhartiya Janta Party Gearing Up To Publicise Union Budget In State

The ministers of various departments will speak to the people in their respective districts about what their departments have got in the budget and how it will benefit them. The BJP and the state government will inform the people about the budget through outdoor publicity. The central government has sent information to the state about what M P has got in the budget.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Several BJP Leaders In State Close To Party’s New Executive President | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling is gearing up to publicise the Union Budget. The BJP is going to put its full strength into telling the people that it is the best budget.

The central leadership of the party has directed the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states that they, together with the party organisation, must publicise the budget.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Nursing Student Held For Snatching Mangalsutra In AIIMS Lift; Crime Committed For...
article-image

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party’s state president, Hemant Khandelwal, will hold a press conference to talk about the salient features of the budget.

Once their press conference is over, the ministers and MPs will meet the press in the districts to discuss the budget.

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Picking You Because I Hate You': Roman Reigns Officially Selects THIS WWE Superstar As His Opponent For WrestleMania 42; Video
'I'm Picking You Because I Hate You': Roman Reigns Officially Selects THIS WWE Superstar As His Opponent For WrestleMania 42; Video
Rupee Surges 119 Paise To 90.30 Against Dollar As US Slashes Tariffs On India To 18% In Modi-Trump Trade Deal
Rupee Surges 119 Paise To 90.30 Against Dollar As US Slashes Tariffs On India To 18% In Modi-Trump Trade Deal
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Unhealthy'
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Unhealthy'
'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt...': Ranveer Singh Turns Revenge Mode On In Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Look Ahead Of Teaser Release
'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt...': Ranveer Singh Turns Revenge Mode On In Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Look Ahead Of Teaser Release

The ministers of various departments will speak to the people in their respective districts about what their departments have got in the budget and how it will benefit them.

The BJP and the state government will inform the people about the budget through outdoor publicity.

The central government has sent information to the state about what M P has got in the budget. The state leadership has been told to focus on it during the campaign.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh February 3, 2026 Weather Update: Foggy Mornings, Stormy Days; Light Showers Expected...
Madhya Pradesh February 3, 2026 Weather Update: Foggy Mornings, Stormy Days; Light Showers Expected...
MP News: Bhartiya Janta Party Gearing Up To Publicise Union Budget In State
MP News: Bhartiya Janta Party Gearing Up To Publicise Union Budget In State
Bhopal News: High Court Takes Cognizance Of Waterpark In Eco-Sensitive Zone Of Bandhavgarh Tiger...
Bhopal News: High Court Takes Cognizance Of Waterpark In Eco-Sensitive Zone Of Bandhavgarh Tiger...
Bhopal News: Union Budget Allocates ₹15 Crore For Union Budget In Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal News: Union Budget Allocates ₹15 Crore For Union Budget In Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal News: Content Creator Labs May Fuel Risky Promotions By 6x, Madhya Pradesh Influencers Flag...
Bhopal News: Content Creator Labs May Fuel Risky Promotions By 6x, Madhya Pradesh Influencers Flag...