MP News: Bhartiya Janta Party Gearing Up To Publicise Union Budget In State

MP News: Several BJP Leaders In State Close To Party's New Executive President

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling is gearing up to publicise the Union Budget. The BJP is going to put its full strength into telling the people that it is the best budget.

The central leadership of the party has directed the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states that they, together with the party organisation, must publicise the budget.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party’s state president, Hemant Khandelwal, will hold a press conference to talk about the salient features of the budget.

Once their press conference is over, the ministers and MPs will meet the press in the districts to discuss the budget.

The ministers of various departments will speak to the people in their respective districts about what their departments have got in the budget and how it will benefit them.

The BJP and the state government will inform the people about the budget through outdoor publicity.

The central government has sent information to the state about what M P has got in the budget. The state leadership has been told to focus on it during the campaign.