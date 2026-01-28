Bhopal News: Nursing Student Held For Snatching Mangalsutra In AIIMS Lift; Crime Committed For Spending Money On Girlfriend, Lavish Lifestyle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bag Sewania police cracked the sensational chain snatching case that took place inside a lift at AIIMS on Tuesday. Police arrested a nursing student of a private college and recovered the looted mangalsutra on his confession.

The accused identified as Sunil Meena (25) committed the crime to spend money on his girlfriend, paying off his debts and maintaining a lavish lifestyle, police said.

According to reports, woman attendant at AIIMS, Varsha Soni’s mangalsutra was snatched in a lift behind Blood Bank area of AIIMS. She was alone in the lift when a youth wearing a mask and cap entered. The accused first asked about the floor of ophthalmology department.

As soon as the lift reached the third floor, the miscreant stepped out, suddenly turned back and attempted to snatch woman’s gold chain and mangalsutra. The gold necklace broke during the struggle and fell at the spot but he fled with mangalsutra.

Bag Sewania police station incharge Amit Soni said multiple police teams were formed. CCTV footage from AIIMS campus, the lift and surrounding routes were examined. Based on the lift CCTV footage, visuals of suspect were circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups to aid identification.

Using continuous surveillance and technical evidence, police arrested Sunil Meena from Laharpur in Katara Hills on Wednesday. Sunil hails from Baran district in Rajasthan and is a nursing student at a private college in Misrod.

During interrogation, Sunil confessed that he visited AIIMS campus with the intention of committing chain snatching. Further investigation revealed that the stolen mangalsutra had been kept with Pushpraj Soni, a resident of Mandideep. Acting on this information, police recovered jewellery.