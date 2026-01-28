MP News: Board Exam Question Papers Reach Chhatarpur In GPS-Fitted Truck, Kept Under 24-Hour CCTV Security

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Question papers for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations have reached Chhatarpur under strict security arrangements.

The papers were brought in a GPS-enabled truck to Chhatarpur with full security and stored at the strong room set up at Government Excellence School No. 1.

The question papers will be sent centre-wise to the concerned police stations on February 6 and 7. Then, exam centres.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal, is conducting the High School and Higher Secondary examinations.

According to information, the process was completed in the presence of District Panchayat CEO Namah Shivay Arjaria, a board representative, and officials from the education department.

Before unloading the papers, the CEO checked all locks of the truck, including electronic locks and the GPS system.

A total of 796 boxes containing question papers of different subjects were placed inside the strong room. The strong room is under 24-hour CCTV surveillance and guarded by security personnel at all times to prevent any misuse.

Officials said that on February 6 and 7, the question papers will be sent centre-wise to the concerned police stations. From there, the papers will be taken to exam centres in the presence of centre heads and collector-appointed representatives. The question papers will be opened only in the presence of these representatives during the examination.

As per MP Board rules, only collector representatives are allowed to carry mobile phones at exam centres. This is to send important passwords and student attendance details quickly.

District Panchayat CEO Namah Shivay Arjaria said the district administration is fully prepared to conduct the examinations in a fair and transparent manner.