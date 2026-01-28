 MP News: NSUI Students Take To Streets Against New UGC 2026 Rules; Warn Of 'Jabalpur Bandh' If Order Not Withdrawn-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: NSUI Students Take To Streets Against New UGC 2026 Rules; Warn Of 'Jabalpur Bandh' If Order Not Withdrawn-- VIDEO

MP News: NSUI Students Take To Streets Against New UGC 2026 Rules; Warn Of 'Jabalpur Bandh' If Order Not Withdrawn-- VIDEO

NSUI students in Jabalpur protested against the new UGC Guidelines 2026, calling them unfair to general category students. They burnt an effigy of the UGC Bill and raised slogans against the government in the Chungi Chauki area. Student leaders warned of stronger protests and a possible Jabalpur Bandh if the rules are not withdrawn.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI students (National Students' Union of India) staged a protest against the new UGC Guidelines 2026 in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

During the protest, students burnt posters of the UGC Bill to show their opposition. The protesters shouted slogans such as “Sarkaar hosh mein aao” and raised voices against what they called an unfair law.

NSUI student leader Akash Khare, while addressing the gathering, said the government is creating division among students. He said that earlier the government created divisions between communities, and now it is dividing students among themselves.

He added that the slogan of unity is being ignored and that such laws only increase tension. He warned that if the UGC Act 2026 is not withdrawn, students will launch bigger protests across the district and may even call for a Jabalpur Bandh in the coming days.

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar No More: Devastated Pawar Family Breaks Down In Tears As They Arrive At Baramati Medical College; Supriya Sule, Sunetra Crying Inconsolably - VIDEO
Ajit Pawar No More: Devastated Pawar Family Breaks Down In Tears As They Arrive At Baramati Medical College; Supriya Sule, Sunetra Crying Inconsolably - VIDEO
CSB Bank Net Profit Inches Up To ₹153 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 26% YoY To ₹1,431 Crore
CSB Bank Net Profit Inches Up To ₹153 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 26% YoY To ₹1,431 Crore
Mumbai: KC College To Hold Blitzkrieg 2026 From January 29–31, Bringing Global Cinema, Media & Culture Under One Roof
Mumbai: KC College To Hold Blitzkrieg 2026 From January 29–31, Bringing Global Cinema, Media & Culture Under One Roof
ACC Cement Q3 Profit Rises 36% QoQ To ₹527 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹4,918 Crore
ACC Cement Q3 Profit Rises 36% QoQ To ₹527 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹4,918 Crore

According to information, the demonstration took place in the Chungi Chauki area, where a large number of students gathered and raised slogans against the government and the UGC.

What is the matter?

The new UGC guidelines have enraged students from general category, who say the regulations can be easily misused against them. The UGC recently notified the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, which will replace the older 2012 rules.

Read Also
MP News: 'You All Are Chief Guests,' CM Yadav Asks Audience & Players To Open Khelo MP Youth Games...
article-image

The guidelines aim to promote equality in colleges and universities and provide protection to SC, ST, OBC, women, and persons with disabilities by setting up special committees and equal opportunity centres (EOC).

However, protesting UR category students claim that the new rules do not clearly protect general category students. They allege that if a complaint is filed against them, the burden of proof may fall on them, which they believe is unfair.

Read Also
MP News: Crocodile Spotted In Datia Canal After Unseasonal Rain; Panicked Villagers Rush With Ropes...
article-image

According to the students, this creates fear and confusion on campuses and can lead to misuse of the law.

The protesting students have demanded that the UGC Act 2026 be taken back immediately and said they will continue their movement until their demands are met.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: NSUI Students Take To Streets Against New UGC 2026 Rules; Warn Of 'Jabalpur Bandh' If Order...
MP News: NSUI Students Take To Streets Against New UGC 2026 Rules; Warn Of 'Jabalpur Bandh' If Order...
MP News: Crocodile Spotted In Datia Canal After Unseasonal Rain; Panicked Villagers Rush With Ropes...
MP News: Crocodile Spotted In Datia Canal After Unseasonal Rain; Panicked Villagers Rush With Ropes...
MP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Rain & Hail Hit Standing Crops In Gwalior-Chambal,...
MP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Rain & Hail Hit Standing Crops In Gwalior-Chambal,...
Madhya Pradesh January 28, 2026, Weather Update: Twin Systems Trigger Rain-Hail Havoc Across Madhya...
Madhya Pradesh January 28, 2026, Weather Update: Twin Systems Trigger Rain-Hail Havoc Across Madhya...
Bhopal News: Doctor Gets 3-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Using Fake Domicile Certificate To Get...
Bhopal News: Doctor Gets 3-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Using Fake Domicile Certificate To Get...