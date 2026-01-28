Bhopal Power Cut January 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Janak Puri, Nirmal Nagar, Tulsi Parisar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal: Power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on January 29, 2026, due to planned maintenance and development work. The power cuts are part of conductor replacement, stringing, and departmental works being carried out by different agencies. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: Shree Kushal Fabricators, Dristi Off-Set Pvt. Ltd., Fitwell Fasteners, Seema Enterprises, KCS Engineering Works, Jeevan Motors (P) Ltd., Lee Vedla Industrial Corp

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Area: Janak Puri, Narayan Guru Housing Society, Raj Samrat Colony, Shravan Kanta Homes, Sagar Lake View and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Rapadia, Rudraksh Warehouse, HT Connection Sewage Treatment Plant Maksi, Hotel Rajhans Abhinandan, Municipal Corporation Rapadia

Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Shakti Nagar A, B, C, Sector 4A, 4B, 4C, Panchwati, Dashera Maidan Sector-II

Time: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Area: Tulsi Parisar, Crystal Campus, Abhinav Homes, Avinash Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Rishi Puram, Subhalya, Avantika Avenue, Sai Colony, Shubhalaya Eshaan, Suraj Kunj, Avantika Phase-3

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Area: Vastu Vihar, Nirmal Nagar, Tagore Nagar Phase-2, Radha Kunj Colony

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Officials said the power supply will be restored after the work is completed. Residents have been requested to cooperate during the outage.