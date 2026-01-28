 Bhopal Power Cut January 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Janak Puri, Nirmal Nagar, Tulsi Parisar & More Check Full List
Several areas of Bhopal will face a power cut on January 29, 2026, due to planned maintenance and development work. Electricity supply will remain affected in different colonies between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. The outage is for conductor stringing, replacement, and line maintenance work. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Area: Shree Kushal Fabricators, Dristi Off-Set Pvt. Ltd., Fitwell Fasteners, Seema Enterprises, KCS Engineering Works, Jeevan Motors (P) Ltd., Lee Vedla Industrial Corp
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Area: Janak Puri, Narayan Guru Housing Society, Raj Samrat Colony, Shravan Kanta Homes, Sagar Lake View and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Rapadia, Rudraksh Warehouse, HT Connection Sewage Treatment Plant Maksi, Hotel Rajhans Abhinandan, Municipal Corporation Rapadia
Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Shakti Nagar A, B, C, Sector 4A, 4B, 4C, Panchwati, Dashera Maidan Sector-II
Time: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Area: Tulsi Parisar, Crystal Campus, Abhinav Homes, Avinash Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Rishi Puram, Subhalya, Avantika Avenue, Sai Colony, Shubhalaya Eshaan, Suraj Kunj, Avantika Phase-3
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Area: Vastu Vihar, Nirmal Nagar, Tagore Nagar Phase-2, Radha Kunj Colony
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Officials said the power supply will be restored after the work is completed. Residents have been requested to cooperate during the outage.

