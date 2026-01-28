 Bhopal News: Woman’s Distant Grandson Steals Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh, Held
Nishatpura police arrested Pushkar Bathre for stealing cash and jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh from his distant grandmother’s house in Bhopal. The complainant, Sangeeta Malviya, discovered the theft after finding her almirah empty. CCTV footage helped police identify Bathre, who had visited the house as a guest and later confessed to the crime.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Bhopal News: Woman's Distant Grandson Steals Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh, Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police on Wednesday cracked a major theft case and arrested the accused who turned out to be a relative of the complainant.

The thief was not an outsider but the distant grandson of the woman who made the complaint, police said while adding that stolen cash and jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh were recovered from the accused identified as Pushkar Bathre.

Nishatpura police station incharge Manoj Patwa said the complainant Sangeeta Malviya, a resident of Rajnagar in Karond, reported that on January 22 she had checked her almirah in which gold and silver ornaments and cash were kept and everything was intact. On January 25, when she opened the almirah she found that Rs 20,000 cash and all the jewellery were missing.

After registering a case, police examined CCTV footage and during the investigation a young man who had visited the house as a guest at the time of the incident came under suspicion. The police team detained the suspect Pushkar Bathre who is related to the complainant as a distant grandson. During questioning, he confessed to committing the theft.

