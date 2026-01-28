 MP News: Jabalpur Gets Boost To Defence Capability As T-72 Tanks Overhaul Project Flagged Off At AVNL
Under a pilot project by AVNL, the first two T-72 tanks overhauled at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur were flagged off by Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla. The project marks VFJ’s readiness to undertake large-scale tank overhauling for the Indian Army, supporting expanded capacity and meeting strict quality and technical standards.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Under a pilot project at AVNL (Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited) in Jabalpur, the first two T-72 tanks were flagged off by Lieutenant General Aujla on Wednesday, now a large number of tanks will be overhauled at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ).

The ceremony was attended by AVNL CMD Sanjay Dwivedi, Satyabrat Mukherjee, Director Operations & HR, Major General Prabhjot Singh Bhati/ADG, Major General R S Sundaram/ADG, Praveen Kumar, CGM/VFJ, S P Dekate, Controller CQA(OFV), and Rajiv Gupta, CGM/GCF, along with a large number of AVNL officers and employees.

To meet the increased requirement for battle tank overhauling for the Indian Army, AVNL selected VFJ, one of its production units, to expand the existing overhaul facilities at AVNL's Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF).

As part of this capacity expansion initiative, VFJ was authorised to undertake the pilot overhaul of tanks in 2025.

VFJ has successfully completed the overhaul of the tanks according to the technical specifications and quality standards set by the Indian Army, demonstrating its capability and readiness to meet the Army's operational requirements.

In his address at the ceremony, Mr. Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD/AVNL, congratulated VFJ on the successful overhaul of the tanks within the stipulated timeframe and, as the head of AVNL, reiterated the commitment that AVNL and VFJ will ensure the overhauling of tanks at full capacity.

The chief guest of the ceremony, Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, congratulated the entire AVNL and VFJ team for the successful overhaul of the first two tanks.

He said, "This was a very challenging task, and by completing it on time, you have demonstrated your capabilities. You will receive more significant tank overhaul work in the future, and I am fully confident that you will be able to complete it successfully."

Earlier, in his welcome address, the General Manager of the factory, Praveen Kumar, welcomed all the guests and assured everyone that just as they had overhauled two T-72 tanks within the stipulated time, they would continue to overhaul tanks with their full capacity in the future as well.

