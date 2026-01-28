Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Co-Pilot Shambhavi Pathak’s Last Message To Grandmother Before Fatal Flight

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Shambhavi Pathak, a young girl from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, co-piloted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's chartered plane.

She was among the five people on board the fatal flight, including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his two security officers and Captain Sumit Kapoor. They all died in the horrific plane crash near Baramati airport in Pune on Wednesday morning.

Pathak was born and raised in Gwalior. She sent a message to her grandmother, Meera Pathak, from Mumbai at 6:36 AM, which read, "Good morning, Dadda..." After that, Shambhavi went straight to her flight, and the plane crashed at 8:00 AM.

Shambhavi's grandmother, Meera Pathak, currently lives in Gwalior. At the pilot's home, there are some childhood pictures of her, and she had a great fondness for fighter planes because her father was also in the Indian Air Force.

Shambhavi Pathak's grandmother, Meera Pathak, lives alone in Basant Vihar, Gwalior. Shambhavi Pathak's parents live in Delhi. Shambhavi Pathak's grandmother, Meera Pathak, said that she was born at Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior and studied at the Air Force School there before moving to Delhi.

Shambhavi Pathak had visited Gwalior in August, and during that time, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also visited her home. Her grandmother described Shambhavi as very cheerful and said she always talked to her.

Upon receiving the news of Shambhavi Pathak's death, her neighbors also rushed to her grandmother's house. The neighboring women said that she was very lively and cheerful, and they used to meet and talk to her whenever she came to Gwalior. There is an atmosphere of grief in the neighborhood today after hearing the news of her demise.