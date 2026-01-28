Madhya Pradesh January 28, 2026, Weather Update: Twin Systems Trigger Rain-Hail Havoc Across Madhya Pradesh; Bhopal Wakes Up To Icy Winds

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A twin weather system became active, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms across Madhya Pradesh.

Capital Bhopal received late-night rainfall on Tuesday, leading to icy winds and dipping temperatures on Wednesday morning .

Besides Bhopal, more than 30 districts of the state-- Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, received rainfall over the past 24 hours. Gwalior recorded two and a half inches of rain. Hailstorms were reported in eight districts, causing damage to wheat, gram, and mustard crops.

According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall occurred in Bhopal, Indore, Khandwa, Harda, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Barwani, Ratlam, Sheopur, Ujjain, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Satna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Dewas, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Khargone, Sehore, Sagar, Mauganj, Dhar, and other districts within the last 24 hours.

Twin Systems Trigger Rain-Hail Havoc | Representative image

Gwalior received the highest rainfall at two and a half inches, followed by Guna and Shivpuri-Sagar with one inch each, Datia with three-quarters of an inch, and Rajgarh with half an inch. Hail also fell in Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Dewas, Morena, Sehore, Sagar, Raisen, and other districts. Amidst the rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, dense fog also prevailed on Wednesday morning.

Gwalior recorded the lowest visibility, with visibility reduced to just 50 meters. Fog was also reported in Khajuraho, Bhopal, Datia, Narmadapuram, Nowgong, Rewa, Satna, Rajgarh, Sagar, Guna, Raisen, Sheopur, Balaghat, Umaria, Seoni, Mandla, Chhindwara, Damoh, and Jabalpur. However, night temperatures have increased.

Schools closed in Gwalior and Shivpuri.

Bhopal and Indore experienced thunderstorms and rain on Tuesday, while continuous rain in Gwalior led to a drop in temperature. Considering the situation, the Gwalior administration declared a holiday for schools up to class 8 on Wednesday.

Minimum temperature recorded on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

Cities mini temp (deg/cel)

Shivpuri 7.0

Khajuraho 7.4

Pachmarhi 8.6

Anuppur 9.0

Shahdol 9.6