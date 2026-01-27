 Bhopal News: Man Duped Of ₹4.90 Lakh Through Online Share Trading Scam; Link Shared By A Facebook Friend
Bhopal News: Man Duped Of ₹4.90 Lakh Through Online Share Trading Scam; Link Shared By A Facebook Friend

A private firm employee in Bhopal was cheated of Rs 4.90 lakh in an online share trading scam after being contacted by a Facebook user. The fraudsters showed fake profits and later demanded more money for GST before blocking withdrawals. Piplani police have registered an FIR and are investigating using bank and mobile details.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Man Duped Of ₹4.90 Lakh Through Online Share Trading Scam; Link Shared By A Facebook Friend | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man working in a private firm was duped of Rs 4.90 lakh on the pretext of online share trading. The link of the scam was shared with him by a Facebook contact some months ago. Piplani police have registered a case and launched investigation.

The complainant, Vikram Singh Ahirwar of Khajuri Kala, said he received a friend request from an account named Vaani Sharma months ago. After some interaction, the account holder introduced him to online share trading, promising huge returns and sent links to download certain apps.

Vikram was persuaded to open an online trading account through these apps, where he was shown apparent profits. Trusting the claims, he invested over Rs 4 lakh, transferring money to multiple bank accounts provided by fraudsters.

When he later attempted to withdraw the profits, the accused demanded additional funds in the name of GST. Even after transferring the requested amount, the withdrawal was not processed. Soon after, Vikram found his online trading account blocked. Realising he had been cheated, he approached police, reporting a total loss of Rs 4.90 lakh.

Piplani Police Station in-charge Chandrika Yadav said an FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway. We are probing the case based on mobile numbers and bank account details used in transactions, he said.

