 MP News: Strict Review Of 42 AMRUT 2.0 Projects On Red List Ordered
MP News: Strict Review Of 42 AMRUT 2.0 Projects On Red List Ordered

The Madhya Pradesh government will strictly review 42 high-value AMRUT 2.0 water and sewerage projects placed on the red list for delays. Each project costs over Rs 10 crore. Senior engineers and project consultants have been summoned with updated data and explanations. The review aims to speed up execution and ensure timely completion across multiple districts and divisions.

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
MP News: Strict Review Of 42 AMRUT 2.0 Projects On Red List Ordered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Projects on the red list of the Urban Administration Department (UAD) have come under close scrutiny as the state government prepares to review 42 high-value AMRUT 2.0 water supply and sewerage projects across Madhya Pradesh.

These projects, each costing more than Rs. 10 crore, were identified during the AMRUT Manthan 2026 workshop held on January 19.

The Urban Administration Department (UAD) has convened a detailed review meeting here this week. The meeting will assess both physical execution and financial progress of the red list projects, many of which are facing delays.

Explanations over delays

Regional joint directors, superintending engineers, executive engineers and team leaders of Project Development and

Management Consultants (PDMCs), including TCE, EGIS, STC and AARVEE have been directed to attend the meeting.

Officials have been instructed to come fully prepared with updated project data and explanations for delays, if any.

Statewide projects under review

The projects span multiple divisions and districts such as Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Gwalior, Chambal, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Sagar, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Anuppur and Umaria. The majority of the work relates to urban water supply systems, apart from sewerage infrastructure.

Sanket Bhondve, UAD commissioner said, "The purpose of categorising these schemes under the red list was to ensure strict monitoring, faster decision making and timely completion. Responsibility for ensuring attendance and compliance had been fixed on the engineers and PDMC team leaders concerned."

Red List AMRUT 2.0 Projects: Division-wise summary

