 Indore Water Tragedy: IYC To Launch 9-Day Jan Adhikar Yatra In Protest Of Contaminated Water
Indore Water Tragedy: IYC To Launch 9-Day Jan Adhikar Yatra In Protest Of Contaminated Water

The Indian Youth Congress will launch a nine-day Jan Adhikar Yatra from Rajwada, Indore, protesting deaths caused by contaminated water in Bhagirathpura, said state president Yash Ghanghoria. The Yatra will cover all constituencies in Indore before expanding statewide. The IYC compensation for victims’ families, a High Court-supervised judicial inquiry, and a probe into municipal corruption.

Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Bhagirathpura Contaminated Water: IYC To Launch 9-Day Jan Adhikar Yatra In Protest Of Contaminated Water From Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress to launch Jan Adhikar Yatra from Rajwada of Indore city on Tuesday protesting against deaths caused by contaminated water in Bhagirathpura, said state president Yash Ghanghoria to media persons here on Tuesday.

He claimed that the government is protecting the culprits of the Bhagirathpura case.

He said that the Yatra will be taken out in every constituency of the Indore district, in first nine days, later the Yatra will be extended in other constituencies of the state.

He demanded that the families of the deceased should get Rs 1 crore as compensation. A judicial inquiry into the entire matter should be conducted under the supervision of the High Court. And a thorough investigation into corruption in municipal corporations, municipalities across the state should be conducted.

Massive Congress Protest

Earlier on January 6, Madhya Pradesh Congress workers gathered in Indore and launched a city-wide protest.

Hundreds of workers, led by PCC Chief president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, scattered across all wards of the city as part of their plan.

MP News: 40K Bank Employees Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh, Over 7K Branches Shut Over 5-Day Work...
Currently, 28 people have died due to contaminated water, 10 people suffering from illnesses are admitted to the government super-specialty hospital, four of whom are in the ICU.

The condition of one female and one male patient is critical. One of them is on a ventilator. He facilitated coordination between the administration and local residents.

