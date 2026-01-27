Bhopal News: NGT Orders Ban On Waste Dumping In Kaliyasot Green Belt; Seeks Reports On Legacy Waste And WtE Plants | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, on Tuesday issued strict directions to curb illegal dumping and burning of municipal waste in Bhopal’s green belt areas, particularly around Kaliyasot dam.

All collectors and municipal commissioners in the state have been directed to ensure industries within a 100-km radius of RDF plants meet at least 5% of their fuel requirement through refuse-derived fuel.

The tribunal also ordered all urban local bodies to set up dedicated environmental cells with qualified personnel.

Hearing Nitin Saxena vs State of Madhya Pradesh & Others, the tribunal expressed serious concern over violations of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

The bench of Justice Shiv Kumar Singh directed the state government, pollution control authorities and urban local bodies to ensure immediate compliance with waste management norms. The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has been ordered to take penal action against those involved in illegal dumping and burning of waste and to recover environmental compensation for ecological damage.

Principal Secretary (Urban Development) and all district collectors have been instructed to strictly enforce SWM Rules, 2016. The next hearing is scheduled for February 13, 2026.

Legacy waste disposal

District collectors and municipal commissioners in Bhopal have been asked to submit action taken reports on the disposal of legacy waste at the Adampur dumping site and other locations. Municipal corporations of Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa have also been directed to file compliance reports on legacy waste management.

Waste-to-Energy plants

Noting that several Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plants are running below capacity due to inadequate garbage supply, the NGT directed waste be transported from neighbouring districts, without restriction of district or state boundaries. Municipal commissioners of Indore, Rewa and Jabalpur must submit gap analysis reports on waste availability and plant capacity.

Producers’ responsibility

Manufacturers and brand owners of packaged goods have been directed to support urban bodies financially or introduce buy-back systems for packaging waste. Producers of sanitary napkins and diapers must provide disposal pouches and ensure safe disposal mechanisms.

Bhopal charcoal plant

BMC Commissioner has been asked to report on the status of the charcoal plant being developed with NTPC and Bhopal RNG Pvt Ltd.