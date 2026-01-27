 Bhopal News: NGT Orders Ban On Waste Dumping In Kaliyasot Green Belt; Seeks Reports On Legacy Waste And WtE Plants
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: NGT Orders Ban On Waste Dumping In Kaliyasot Green Belt; Seeks Reports On Legacy Waste And WtE Plants

Bhopal News: NGT Orders Ban On Waste Dumping In Kaliyasot Green Belt; Seeks Reports On Legacy Waste And WtE Plants

The NGT banned waste dumping and burning in Bhopal’s Kaliyasot green belt and ordered strict enforcement of Solid Waste Management Rules. Industries near RDF plants must use at least 5% refuse-derived fuel. The tribunal sought reports on legacy waste disposal and Waste-to-Energy plants, directed action against violators, and set February 13, 2026, as the next hearing date.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: NGT Orders Ban On Waste Dumping In Kaliyasot Green Belt; Seeks Reports On Legacy Waste And WtE Plants | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, on Tuesday issued strict directions to curb illegal dumping and burning of municipal waste in Bhopal’s green belt areas, particularly around Kaliyasot dam.

All collectors and municipal commissioners in the state have been directed to ensure industries within a 100-km radius of RDF plants meet at least 5% of their fuel requirement through refuse-derived fuel.

The tribunal also ordered all urban local bodies to set up dedicated environmental cells with qualified personnel.

Hearing Nitin Saxena vs State of Madhya Pradesh & Others, the tribunal expressed serious concern over violations of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

FPJ Shorts
ISPL 2026: Bhoir Hat-Trick Sparks Hyderabad Win Over Srinagar
ISPL 2026: Bhoir Hat-Trick Sparks Hyderabad Win Over Srinagar
'Four To Five Lakh Voters Will Be Removed': Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Comments On Electoral Rolls Spark Outrage In Assam
'Four To Five Lakh Voters Will Be Removed': Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Comments On Electoral Rolls Spark Outrage In Assam
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Reveal SIT Report On Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links On February 8
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Reveal SIT Report On Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links On February 8
Oshiwara Firing Case: Cops Begin Process To Cancel KRK's Pistol Licence
Oshiwara Firing Case: Cops Begin Process To Cancel KRK's Pistol Licence

The bench of Justice Shiv Kumar Singh directed the state government, pollution control authorities and urban local bodies to ensure immediate compliance with waste management norms. The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has been ordered to take penal action against those involved in illegal dumping and burning of waste and to recover environmental compensation for ecological damage.

Principal Secretary (Urban Development) and all district collectors have been instructed to strictly enforce SWM Rules, 2016. The next hearing is scheduled for February 13, 2026.

Legacy waste disposal

District collectors and municipal commissioners in Bhopal have been asked to submit action taken reports on the disposal of legacy waste at the Adampur dumping site and other locations. Municipal corporations of Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa have also been directed to file compliance reports on legacy waste management.

Waste-to-Energy plants

Noting that several Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plants are running below capacity due to inadequate garbage supply, the NGT directed waste be transported from neighbouring districts, without restriction of district or state boundaries. Municipal commissioners of Indore, Rewa and Jabalpur must submit gap analysis reports on waste availability and plant capacity.

Read Also
Indore Water Tragedy: IYC To Launch 9-Day Jan Adhikar Yatra In Protest Of Contaminated Water
article-image

Producers’ responsibility

Manufacturers and brand owners of packaged goods have been directed to support urban bodies financially or introduce buy-back systems for packaging waste. Producers of sanitary napkins and diapers must provide disposal pouches and ensure safe disposal mechanisms.

Bhopal charcoal plant

BMC Commissioner has been asked to report on the status of the charcoal plant being developed with NTPC and Bhopal RNG Pvt Ltd.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Man Duped Of ₹4.90 Lakh Through Online Share Trading Scam; Link Shared By A Facebook...
Bhopal News: Man Duped Of ₹4.90 Lakh Through Online Share Trading Scam; Link Shared By A Facebook...
Bhopal News: NGT Orders Ban On Waste Dumping In Kaliyasot Green Belt; Seeks Reports On Legacy Waste...
Bhopal News: NGT Orders Ban On Waste Dumping In Kaliyasot Green Belt; Seeks Reports On Legacy Waste...
Bhopal News: Development In Tiger Reserve Buffer Zones Allowed Under ₹390 Crore Scheme
Bhopal News: Development In Tiger Reserve Buffer Zones Allowed Under ₹390 Crore Scheme
MP News: Strict Review Of 42 AMRUT 2.0 Projects On Red List Ordered
MP News: Strict Review Of 42 AMRUT 2.0 Projects On Red List Ordered
MP News: Halwa-Puri Served On Waste Paper To Students In Maihar
MP News: Halwa-Puri Served On Waste Paper To Students In Maihar