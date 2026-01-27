Bhopal News: Development In Tiger Reserve Buffer Zones Allowed Under ₹390 Crore Scheme | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet has given its nod to development work through various schemes in the buffer zone of tiger reserves. A scheme worth Rs 390 crore will be launched for the work.

The cabinet approved the proposal on Tuesday. The proposal will be carried out on the basis of the verdict of the Supreme Court on the buffer zone.

The scheme will be implemented in the buffer zones of all nine tiger reserves. Chain-link fencing, wildlife conservation, development of pastureland, development of water sources, fire safety measures, wild animal care, health check-ups, and skill development will be done under the scheme.

An amended proposal to separate Pachmarhi city from the Pachmarhi reserve forest was brought to the cabinet for the second time.

Around 395.931 hectares of the Pachmarhi city, which are under the control of SADA, have been amended, and 395.939 hectares have been put out of the Pachmarhi reserve forest. The area has been allowed to be declared revenue Nazul land.

Although the cabinet previously approved the proposal, it was wrong according to an order of the Supreme Court.

This was the reason that the amended proposal was brought to the cabinet. The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 2,150 crore for two irrigation projects in Narmadapuram.

The projects will enhance the scope for irrigation of 102,000 hectares and benefit 63 villages. The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 17,864 crore to maintain the continuity of 17 schemes up to 2031.

The cabinet approved a proposal for changing the name of a scheme to send the students of backward castes abroad for jobs. The name of the scheme has been changed to Rojgar Niyojan Yojna 2025.

The scheme was initially launched to send the students to Japan. But now, all countries have been included in it. In the coming three years, 600 youths will be sent abroad with the help of Rs 45 crore.