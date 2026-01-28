Bhopal News: Doctor Gets 3-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Using Fake Domicile Certificate To Get Admission

MP News: Doctor Gets 3-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Using Fake Domicile Certificate To Get Admission | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A District and Sessions Court in Bhopal on Tuesday convicted a doctor and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for securing admission to an MBBS course using a forged domicile certificate. The order was passed by Additional District Judge Atul Saxena.

Special public prosecutor Aqeel Khan informed court that accused Dr Sunil Sonkar was found guilty of using a fake domicile certificate to gain admission to a medical seat. The court awarded him three years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 500 under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC. All sentences will run concurrently.

According to complaint received by STF police station, Bhopal, Sunil Sonkar, after clearing PMT examination conducted by Professional Examination Board, Bhopal in 2010, used a forged domicile certificate to obtain undue benefit under Madhya Pradesh state quota.

An offence was registered in connection with the act. Based on information received during inquiry, a case was registered at STF police station in 2020 under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC.