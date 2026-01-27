 MP News: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Verbal Abuse From Elderly Woman For Not Calling Her On Stage; VIDEO VIRAL
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri was abused by an elderly woman during a public event after she was not called on stage.

A video showing Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri interacting with a woman from the crowd during a public event is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Baba Dhirendra Shastri can be seen on stage, talking to people gathered in the crowd. A woman from the audience repeatedly asks him to call her on stage. In response, Baba Dhirendra Shastri is heard saying, “Nahi bulaenge” (I will not call you on stage).

In the video, Baba Dhirendra Shastri can be heard saying, “Hum to poore gaon ke liye aaye hain, tumhe nahi bulaenge,” (come for the entire village and not just for one person), saying in a light and teasing tone. The woman from the crowd continues to reply to him, and their exchange goes on for a few moments.

As the exchange goes on, the woman keeps responding to Baba Dhirendra Shastri’s remarks. Toward the end of the video, his tone appears to soften. He is heard saying, “Arey aaja, shraap mat de, aaja aaja,” which translates to asking her to come forward while jokingly requesting her not to curse him.

The short video clip has been widely shared across social media platforms and messaging apps.

The video has triggered mixed reactions among netizens on social media. Some users said the exchange was light-hearted and should be taken as a joke, calling it normal banter during a public event.

Others saying the conversation was unnecessary and should have been handled more respectfully. A few users also pointed out how short clips can be misunderstood when shared online.

So far, there has been no official statement from Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri or his team regarding the viral video, and it is not clear when or if any clarification will be issued on the matter.

